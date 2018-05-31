Dana Khedr Shows You How to Do a Fresh Makeup Look for Your Ramadan Gatherings

Ramadan gatherings are a big deal. Some of them are small cozy family ones and some are huge friends and family events where some of us like to dress up and feel the Ramadan spirit even through our style.



When it comes to makeup, Ramadan tends to take the makeup down a notch; it's hot, we're exhausted and it is a holy month about modesty, so being natural, fresh and glowy would be perfect for your big Ramadan gatherings.

We asked makeup artist Dana Khedr to show us her interpretation of a fresh, glowy, nude Ramadan makeup look. She chose warm brown tones and gave her skin the glow that we all need this month because of dehydration. The look is still glam and beautiful but who doesn't want to feel a bit glam when hosting.

Also keep an eye out for the products she used and the shades! Screenshot if you want to try them out yourself!