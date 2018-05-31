Dana Khedr Shows You How to Do a Fresh Makeup Look for Your Ramadan Gatherings

May 31, 2018 | by The Fustany Team

Ramadan gatherings are a big deal. Some of them are small cozy family ones and some are huge friends and family events where some of us like to dress up and feel the Ramadan spirit even through our style.

When it comes to makeup, Ramadan tends to take the makeup down a notch; it's hot, we're exhausted and it is a holy month about modesty, so being natural, fresh and glowy would be perfect for your big Ramadan gatherings.

We asked makeup artist Dana Khedr to show us her interpretation of a fresh, glowy, nude Ramadan makeup look. She chose warm brown tones and gave her skin the glow that we all need this month because of dehydration. The look is still glam and beautiful but who doesn't want to feel a bit glam when hosting.

Also keep an eye out for the products she used and the shades! Screenshot if you want to try them out yourself!

Get the full exposure of the latest fashion events, interviews with designers and many more by checking out Fustany TV section here.



Tags: Makeup  Makeup artist  Egyptian makeup artists  Makeup products  Makeup looks  Makeup tutorial  Makeup video  Beauty  Ramadan 2018  Ramadan tips 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑