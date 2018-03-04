A Reminder to Start Thinking About Neck Wrinkles, and How to Prevent Them!

When it comes to skin in our 20's, most of us are only concerned with acne and tanning. What most of us don't know, is that in the age of technology and blue light emitted from smartphones, i'm sorry to say that ladies, but we're going to need to start thinking about skin wrinkles, and by skin, I don't just mean the face, I also mean the most neglected, yet very important body part, the neck. The neck and the décolletage show the most visible signs of aging. Even women in their 40's and 50's forget to pay attention to them, until they start noticing a sagging neck, and even then, they resort to botox and neck lifts.

So why not fight the issue before it even begins, and fix what we can from any existing aging signs. These at-home tips on how to prevent neck wrinkles, and maintain a youthful, firm neck area for a longer period, will make your life a lot easier in the future.

1. Let's start with the devil in disguise, our smartphones, and laptop screens. Give yourself and your skin a break. The problem now isn't just about the emitted light, but also how we hold our phones. Our necks are craned downwards for most of the day, increasing and speeding up the production of wrinkles. So, leave your phones, and start noticing your surroundings!

2. How you sleep can also help reduce the neck stretch marks you find when you wake up. Ideally, sleep on your back. If you can't, pick a height for your pillow that allows your entire body to be on the same level.

3. The skin on your neck is a lot more delicate than the one on your face. Make sure you keep that in mind when you apply sunscreen in the morning, your neck and décolletage need that sun protection as well.

4. Exercise! Yes your neck needs a workout every now and then. Simple neck exercises increase elasticity in the skin, therefore, helping with reducing even the already existing wrinkles. Also, give yourself neck massages with serum or moisturizer, this will keep the blood circulation flowing, and will help your skin absorb beauty products better.

vitamin-C, and retinol! Look for these ingredients in your skincare products. If you're in love with certain products for your face, take them down to your neck, it will probably love them too! Your décolletage needs skincare too, so, don't neglect it.

5. Hyaluronic acid,

6. Masks! Yes, there are masks that are specialized for the neck area. Some even, are made in a circular shape for the breasts to help make them firmer. Along with neck creams, invest in neck masks, and your skin will thank you for it.