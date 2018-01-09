Learn To Do a Face Massage to Yourself, So You Can Fight Aging Signs!

We shared with you before about everything you need to know about anti-aging creams, anti-aging routines, and even the suitable anti-aging beauty routine for every age. So, let me add face massages to your anti-aging beauty routine, as it's one of the most effective ways to maintain youthful skin.

My grandmother taught me how to apply face creams in a way that will keep my skin from sagging when I get older, and apparently a face massage has a lot of techniques that need to be applied in a right way. To show you the right way to do a face massage, I got you this video by Uma, who is a Dubai-based award-winning TV Producer, Presenter, Fashion Designer and Youth Icon.

In the following video, Uma will show you the proper way and the exact steps and movements to do a face massage.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @belenhostalet