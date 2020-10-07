8 of the Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin to Lock That Hydration In!

Dry skin needs a really good product that will lock that hydration and moisture in. And so for people wiith dry skin, a lot of moisturizers don't quite do the job for them, but, hopefully one or two of the products on this list will...Here are some of the best moisturizers for dry skin.

8 of the best moisturizers for dry skin:

This is considered a cult classic, popular among makeup artists like Katie Jane Hughes. It is not just a face cream but a general body cream that celebrities love as well. It has flower and root extracts, as well as essential and mineral oils. It has incredible reviews as well.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer

This product by the iconic makeup artist became famous backstage for its incredible results. It has hyaluronic acid and is anti-aging as well. It makes the skin look plump and glowy.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This was on the almost every list of best moisturizers for dry skin and in general cervave tends to come up a lot when looking for great moisturizers. It's a best seller with amazing reviews and is dermatologist recommended.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

The name says it all. If you're looking for that dewy finish and glow, this is another great option. It has green tea, rice, and algae and is also cruelty-free. Reviews are also great on this one.

You've probably seen this around a lot, popular for its cooling gel formula. This version is made for super dry skin. The Hydro Boost range also has hyaluronic acid which we all know does wonders for hydration. It can also be worn under makeup.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

A legendary product known for its thickness, expensive price, incredible results, anti-aging powers and being really popular among celebs. Ask around, most people have heard about this. Also, it has seaweed extract which is anti-inflammatory.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair

If you have sensitive skin this is great because it doesn't have any fragrance. It has niacinamide which helps with redness and ceramides which are hydrating. This is also a great option if you have acne prone skin.

I've personally used this before and it's a dream. It's really hydrating without being too greasy and is definitely one of the best moisturizers I've used. It has a squalene which is a hydrating plant based ingredient and it's very popular for feeling light while still giving you the needed moisturization.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @overglowedit