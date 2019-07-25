Quick Skincare Routine to Help Fix Dull, Tired and Dehydrated Skin!

Sometime we're so stressed and barely getting any sleep, that washing our face has become a daily struggle. Our skin starts looking, dull, tired, textured and dehydrated because it hasn't been getting any love. Then suddenly, you have an event coming up or a Eid vacation and you want your skin to look it's best, this is when you need to pull out a quick skincare routine for dull, tired skin.

This is an instant refreshing wake up to your skin, combatting dull and dehydrated skin it has been dealing with for a while. If you are able to do some of these steps regularly, then great. But, if you don't have time and you have a special event you want to look perfect for, this is your way to go.

Disclaimer: Make sure with any product make a patch test on arm to make sure you don’t have an allergic reactions to it. This method and these skincare products are what work for my skin really well. However, you must remember that every skin is different. So, make sure your skin doesn’t react negatively to anything before committing to it. You can try to ensure this, as much a possible, by checking if any ingredients have irritated your skin before, do a patch test or consult a dermatologist.