From Ages 20-24: The Most Common Skin Problems and How to Deal With Them

Our skin is always changing depending on what age we're at. The most common skin problems from ages 20 to 24 are completely different from our skin concerns at ages 15 to 19. Even though some of the issues you had with your teenage skin persist and follow through to the first half of 20s, different ones also might come up.

That is why we wanted to highlight the main skin problems in your early 20s and the ways you can deal with them...

Acne in your early 20s

It is a common problem for a lot of women, which can start at an early age and continue to your 20s. However, acne changes from one age to another and there is more than one form of acne. For example, there's the normal hormonal acne that happens during our menstrual cycle. There's also pimples and whiteheads.

In your early 20s breakouts don't just appear on the face, they can come out on your shoulders and back as well. They can be very annoying, especially if you want to put on something that shows your arms and shoulders.

Also, using makeup without looking at its expiry date and shelf life can cause acne and breakouts. Habits like, not removing your makeup before bed can also lead to pore congestion and pimples. Also, popping your pimples or touching them too much can leave behind acne scars.

Tip: Try not to touch any pimples so that they do not leave any trace behind and avoid eating foods that cause breakouts.

Dull Tired Skin in your early 20s

Some girls in their 20s suffer from dull and pale skin, which can happen due to anemia and low sugar levels. This can be caused by the lack of consuming nutritious food. Also, a lot of girls forget to exfoliate to get rid of dead skin, which is why the skin can appear dull and tired.



Tip: That's why you should try using gentle exfoliation once a week or every other week, while also making sure to always include good nutrition in your diet, like fruits and vegetables which provide vitamins and minerals.



Dark under eye circles in your early 20s

Dark circles under eyes start to appear in your early 20s. Due to many reasons, like prolonged sun exposure and lack of good enough sleep. Also, not hydrating your under eyes can cause dryness which results in the appearance of dark circles.



Tip: This is why you should use a very gentle hydrating eye cream under your eyes. You can also try natural home remedies to help moisturize the area and reduce the appearance of tiredness and fatigue.

Dark spots and hyperpigmentation in your early 20s

Sun block or sunscreen is absolutely essential before leaving the house. The harmful sun rays can cause dark spots on the skin. Increased exposure to the sun or inflammation can increase the production of melanin and therefore the appearance of hyperpigmentation. It is one of the most common skin problems among most girls between the ages of 20 and 24.

Tip: Always apply sunscreen and make sure it's an essential part of your morning skincare routine, in both summer and winter.

Dry skin in your early 20s

The lack of a basic skincare routine can lead to dry skin. The skin ends up lacking moisture and hydration. Also over exfoliating and using scrubs can strip the skin and lead it to be significantly dry.



Tip: This is why you should exfoliate only once a week. Also, make sure to drink plenty of water, at least 2 liters a day. It will hydrate your skin and make it look great. And of course moisture everyday!

Large pores in your early 20s

If you have oily skin, enlarged pores will probably be one of your concerns. Pores often enlarge due to acne, prolonged sun exposure and excessive sweating. It is one of the most common skin problems for women at this age.



Tip: Make sure you use a toner to minimize the appearance of the pores, right after your cleanse your skin. You can also try natural home remedies to help reduce their size and appearance.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @lurcialexiane