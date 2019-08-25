6 Natural Remedies to Revive Your Skin in Just One Day

Taking care of your skin can be hard to maintain in the summer when one day you are at the beach, the next day you're attending a wedding, and then you're back to work making up for vacation time. What you can do then is go for natural masks and remedies that would boost your skin instantly and revive it super fast. Here are 6 natural skincare recipes that will give you bright, clear, fresh-looking skin in just one day.

Rice & Sesame Scrub

This scrub is used to get rid of dead skin, nourishing your pores and moisturizing your face. Its affects are instant and you'll see the glow right away.

How to make:

- Soak a suitable amount of rice and sesame seeds in water over night, then grind them together.

- Spread on your face evenly and leave for a couple of minutes to dry.

- Start scrubbing your skin in circular motion till it is mostly peeled off, then wash with lukewarm water.





Milk Mask

As much as it may sound weird, putting milk on your face is the fastest and easiest way to achieve bright clear skin and get rid of patchy, uneven spots.

How to make:

- All you need to do is spread a thin layer of no fat milk on your skin before going to bed and wash it off in the morning with cold water.





Virgin Coconut Oil Mask

What is better than coconut oil to moisturize your skin?

How to make:

- Warm up a few drops of virgin coconut oil and when it cools down spread it on your face and neck area.

- Massage the oil into your skin in a circular motion and leave all night.

- In the morning, wash your face with a gentle wash or cleanser.





Aloe Vera & Honey Mask Recipe

It's no secret that aloe vera is an ingredient that does wonders to your skin, it nourishes, clears, and firms the skin and leaves it looking glowing.

How to make:

- Mix in a small bowl 1 Tbsp aloe vera with 1 tsp honey, 1 tsp milk and a pinch of turmeric.

- Spread the mix on your skin and leave for 20 minutes.

- Wash it off with cold water.





Green Tea Scrub Recipe

A collagen booster that will plump your skin in just a few minutes? Then green tea it is! Now, use it as a scrub and you'll be sure to get rid of the imperfections.

How to make:

- Boil 1 Tbsp of green tea leaves in 1 cup of water.

- Add 2 tsp of brown sugar to a small amount of the tea after it cools down.

- Use the mixture as a scrub for your face and neck then leave it for 10 minutes before washing it off with cold water.





Olive Oil Mask

Similar to coconut oil, olive oil is also an amazing ingredient for glowing skin. It contains vitamins A & E which are crucial for healthy skin. Try this olive oil mask and revive your skin overnight.

How to make:

- Massage your face and neck with a few drops of olive oil before going to bed.

- In the morning, wash your face with a gentle cleanser and lukewarm water.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @wolfiecindy