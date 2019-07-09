A Girl’s Guide to Looking Presentable at Work

Are you starting out in a new workplace? Congratulations on your new journey! With the beginning of this chapter comes a lot of lessons. And believe it or not, fashion is one of them.



Workplace attire is very different from what you’d normally wear. While some offices may have a dress code, most of the time there is an unwritten dressing etiquette we all need to follow.

This article is here to guide you with just that. Keep reading to know how you should dress at work, so you can bring your A game in every way possible!

1. Maintain Hygiene

If you want to look and feel great at work, start with focusing on your hygiene. Even if you’re not into looking glam, hygiene is something you should never compromise on. Get into the habit of taking daily showers in the morning, brush your teeth twice a day and floss regularly. This may seem like very basic advice, but it’s often something we might easily skip or ignore with the busy lifestyle.

Taking a shower in the morning not only makes you look more presentable and fresh, it'll also improve your mood drastically.

You should also make sure you smell good at all times. Keep a mini perfume bottle in your work bag so that you can spray it on whenever you feel yourself getting a little stinky.

The perfume you use should be long-lasting and high-quality, so do your research and check out faveable.com for some good suggestions.

2. Dress Well

You need to be aware of what you’re wearing to work because that's the first thing people notice about you. Don’t go for loud colors or items that attract a lot of unnecessary attention. That doesn't mean your outfit should be boring either; just use your common sense and make sure it’s work appropriate.

Lay out your outfit the night before, and if needed, iron it out. Crinkly clothes do not give off professional vibes. Also, make sure your clothes are well-fitted. This means that your outfit shouldn’t be excessively tight, short, long, or even loose.





Image credits: Instagram @shortstoriesandskirts

3. Style Your Hair

Generally speaking, it’s best to keep your hair out of your face when working. But you can’t really make a huge messy bun on the top of your head as you do at home. Instead, opt for a sleek ponytail or high ballerina bun. If you prefer to keep your hair down, make sure to always go for tamed styles, get regular haircuts for a more polished appearance.

Remember to do regular hair treatments like oil baths or hair masks that will boost your hair shine and minimize the frizz.

4. Accessorize Appropriately

There’s no rule that says you can’t wear accessories to work. In fact, the right jewelry will always complement your outfit and give off the impression of being a well-put-together person.

However, since it’s a formal setting, you do need to keep it elegant, classy, and minimalistic. Your accessories should never be over the top or too flashy. If you notice your accessories make too much noise, then it's better to forgo that piece and choose something else, as this would be too distracting for your colleagues at work.

If you wear eyeglasses, pick a pair that compliment your face and a design that's not to loud or flashy.





Image credits: Instagram @missmondo

5. Your Shoes Will Be Noticed

As the saying goes, shoes are the first thing people notice about you. Even if that isn’t entirely true, they’re certainly something that gives people a first impression. So, in a work setting, you need to be extra careful about your footwear.

Your shoes should be comfortable and covered. Never wear flip flops or sliders to work. Heels are a good option, but make sure they’re not chunky or too high.

6. Light Makeup is the Way to Go

We all love makeup, but there is a time and place for every look. And in a work setting, full glam just isn’t the right choice. Avoid heavy, cakey makeup or too much glitter. In fact, it’s probably wise to start watching “no makeup” and dewy makeup tutorials on YouTube.

However, this doesn’t mean you can’t add color or go bold. A red or pink lipstick, a little blush, and a winged liner will make you feel and look a lot more confident. Just don’t reach for unusual shades of lipstick or excessively long eyelash extensions.

7. Take Care of Your Hands and Feet

Typing away at a laptop all day can really take a toll on your hands. So, it’s a good idea to moisturize every day and take good care of them. Try to get regular manicures, as this will keep your hands looking pretty and feeling great.

Pedicures are also a good idea. If you’re going to wear open-toed shoes, putting on some nail polish can really add to the look. Don’t pick neon or bright colors, though.

It’s also not recommended to get those extra-long fake nails that look so unnatural.

8. Bags Say a Lot More than You Think

The types of bags you wear to work might differ from the cute clutches or minis you love to match with your casual attire, since you need a lot more space to carry everything you need. So try to pick bigger bags with a simpler design. Look out for sturdier bags too, that way they won't be easily ruined with daily use.

If you want something that could work with many outfits, then neutral colors are your best option.

9. Pay Attention to the Details

We’ve covered everything from the head to the toes. But it’s also important to pay attention to the details. For example, a missing button on your shirt or tea stains on your pants, or pet hair on your black jacket can make you look less presentable.

Details like this make a world of a difference; so, it’s best not to overlook them.

Final Thoughts

Workplace attire can be a bit confusing for newbies, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be looking fabulous in no time.

Always remember that comfort comes before style. If you’re not flexible and at ease in what you wear, how will you give your best?

When you join a new place, make sure to know about the dress code – be it formal, semi-formal, or casual. Once you know your way around what’s appropriate, styling your outfits will be a piece of cake.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @missmondo