3 Natural Hair Masks You Can Make Instead of Getting Your Split Ends Cut!

Split ends until this day are still an unsolvable hair issue, unless by going to get your hair cut. However, it is possible to try to minimize split ends and cut the issue at the source by using natural hair remedies. Using natural remedies for split ends and dry hair can help you have a strong base so that you won't have to get your hair trimmed as much.

Trimming your hair ends is preferred when you have dry, split ends so that it can grow in a fresh healthy way. Split ends take up all the necessary hair benefits that you need for you hair to grow. Therefore, it can affect your hair's health and cause a lot of hair fall. These homemade hair masks can help reduce them from forming in the first place. They might also enhance the overall appearance of your hair.

Natural Hair Masks for Split Ends

1. Olive Oil and Avocado Hair Mask









Ingredients:

- 1 Tbsp olive oil

- 1/2 an avocado (mashed)

Steps:

1. Mix the avocado and olive oil together.

2. Wet you hair before applying the mask.

3. Apply the mask to you hair and leave it on for an hour and then wash it off with water.

4. Repeat this mask once a week to start regaining your hair's strength and health.

Olive Oil and Avocado Hair Mask Benefits

Avocados contain collagen which feeds and strengthens the hair's ends. Olive oil is rich in vitamins like vitamins K, A and D, which help with shine and the hair's health.





2. Aloe Vera, Almond Oil and Milk Hair Mask

Ingredients:

- 1 Tbsp aloe vera oil

- 1tsp sweet almond oil

- 1 tsp milk

Steps:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

2. Distribute the mask across your damaged hair ends and for better results cover the ends with foil to lock in the product.

3. Leave the mask on for 45 minutes and then rinse with water.

Aloe Vera, Almond Oil and Milk Hair Mask Benefits





You should try this mask once or twice a week to gain the best results from it. The aloe vera oil contains calcium and vitamin E, which is really benefits the ends and strengthens it. Milk provides the hair with with protein for help with split ends and sweet almond oil softens the hair and gives it shine.





3. Egg Whites, Castor and Olive Oil Hair Mask

Ingredients:

- Whites of 1 egg

- 1/2 tsp castor oil

- 1 Tbsp olive oil

Steps:

1. Mix the egg white with the castor and olive oil.

2. Apply the mask on the damaged ends and leave it on for 30 minutes.

3. Rinse the mask off with water.

Egg Whites, Castor and Olive Oil Hair Mask Benefits

Castor oil is known for a lot of hair benefits. It contains vitamins A and B, which our hair needs for its health. Olive oil gives it shine and health, along side the egg whites which provide the hair with proteins.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @jamienkidd