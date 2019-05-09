2
5 Leave-In Conditioners That Will Keep Curls Healthy-Looking All Summer

| by Omneya Hossam

5 Leave-In Conditioners That Will Keep Curls Healthy-Looking All Summer

Leave-in conditioners are a very important part of your hair routine, they are literally a lifesaver. A leave-in conditioner is basically a moisturizing product that you apply to your hair after you wash it while it’s still wet. It adds and locks in the moisture in your hair to keep it hydrated and minimize frizz and dryness.

Curly hair needs it a lot more than other hair types because it's more likely to get dry and frizzy. If you usually skip this step, you might want to starting using leave-in conditioners in the summer because it’s when your curly hair loses moisture the most. Here are five leave-in conditioner recommendations for when you go hair-product shopping next time.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @saraholiveirablog

Enliven Fruit Conditioner
1
Enliven Fruit Conditioner
This miraculous conditioner works for all hair types and you could use it as a leave-in moisturizer as well. It's ingredients are safe and it has a lightweight formula which won’t let your hair down! Image Credits: souq.com/eg
Secrets Of Nature Curlz Leave-In Conditioner For Curly Hair
2
Secrets Of Nature Curlz Leave-In Conditioner For Curly Hair
This product helps tame curl frizz and gives it a shiny look and its ingredients are 100% organic. Image Credits: souq.com/eg
Sheamoisture Strengthen, Grow & Restore
3
Sheamoisture Strengthen, Grow & Restore
This conditioner really moisturizes the hair thanks to the shea, which also helps in repairing and strengthening the hair. Image Credits: souq.com/eg
Leave-in Decadence Ultra Moisturizing Leave-in Conditioner
4
Leave-in Decadence Ultra Moisturizing Leave-in Conditioner
All Deva Curls moisturizers are great but this one is really really great. It’s made for super curly hair which means it’s a moisturizing superhero. Image Credits: ebay.com
Yves Rocher Repair Leave-in Detangling Cream for Very Dry or Frizzy Hair
5
Yves Rocher Repair Leave-in Detangling Cream for Very Dry or Frizzy Hair
Jojoba oil might be what your hair needs right now and it’s what this leave-in moisturizer has. It keeps your hair shiny and moisturized for days. Image Credits: ebay.com

