5 Useful Skin Tips to Prevent Early Aging

Aging is a natural process. It is better to accept it, instead of fighting it.

You don’t have to go overboard to achieve youthful-looking skin. The trick is to start early, rather than going through anxiety when you notice the first sign of wrinkles.

Have you noticed that Asian people have better skin than the rest of the world? They also live longer compared to people of other ethnicities.

There are a bunch of factors that contribute to Asians having a more youthful appearance than others. Those factors include their diet, environment, attitude towards life, thought pattern, behavior pattern, and healthy lifestyle.

You probably thought they have some sort of ‘secret’ behind their ageless beauty. However, there is no secret. It’s just the way they live, plus genetics to a certain extent.

So, let’s get to know more about the factors that keep them looking so young!

1. Avoid Direct and Passive Smoking

If you are really worried about your skin, you will stop smoking. Both directly and passively.

Also, try as much as possible to stay away from smokers or areas where many people would smoke inside.

Although most cigarettes are made from dried leaves, sixty of all the seven thousand chemicals that they are made of are poisonous. The most famous carcinogens are nicotine, tar, and carbon monoxide.

However, the list doesn’t end there. Smoking of any kind will hamper blood flow in your body. Slow blood circulation means that your skin is not getting enough oxygen, thus it will show aging signs faster.

2. Moisturize Your Skin Every Day

Even on a hot day, don’t forget to moisturize your skin after showering. It is very important that you keep your skin hydrated every day.

Minimize the use of soap on your body, and switch to organic shower gels. Essential oils are healthier replacements for artificial additives in soaps and shower gels.

The alkaline in soap can dry out your skin, causing it to crack and show early aging signs. Hence, organic alternatives are better for you.

Almond oil, olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, rosehip oil, lavender oil, and argan oil are some of nature’s gifts to us that will leave your skin supple and radiant after application. Do this every day for constant results.

Additionally, make your own serum by combining a bunch of essential oils like Cypress essential oil, rosehip oil, Geranium essential oil, and Frankincense essential oil with a few drops of Vitamin E. In fact, you can combine any oil to make your own beauty formula!

3. Foods for Glowing, Youthful Skin

Discipline is required when it comes to preventing early aging. You need to be vigilant about what you put inside your body.

Although our skin acts as a covering on our body, maintaining it occurs from the inside. Artificial, processed food can have a detrimental effect on your skin in the present and also in the long run.

Since most of the food available in supermarkets are processed and contain preservatives, if you have not switched to an organic diet yet, it’s time that you do. Only bring home fruits, vegetables, cereals, dairy, meat, nuts and fish that you know are fresh and organic.

Snacks, flavored drinks, and candies don’t really help keep your skin healthy in any way. If you are prone to acne, allergy, or other dermatological conditions, you must stop taking these unhealthy foods.

You know what? Let’s help you prepare your next grocery list!

Omega Fatty Acid Rich Food

Omega fatty acids act as an internal hydrating moisturizer. They make your skin supple, smooth and youthful. You can find this element in food like mackerel, sardines, salmon, walnuts, flaxseed, canola oil, and olive oil.

Selenium Rich Food

Selenium greatly helps prevent wrinkles, sagging, and discoloring of the skin by halting tissue damage. Foods that contain selenium are whole wheat pasta, crab, oysters, sardines, beef, turkey, button mushroom, shrimp, lamb, snapper, cod, tuna, salmon, halibut, Brazil nuts, soy products, legumes, eggs, poultry, etc.

Vitamin A Rich Food

Vitamin A is known to repair skin. Orange, cantaloupe, carrots, eggs and leafy greens contain a high amount of Vitamin A.

Antioxidant-Rich Food

Foods that are rich in antioxidants reduce and stop the damage of free radicals in the body which in turn prevents your skin from early aging signs. When you are grocery shopping, pick the fruits and vegetables with the brightest colors.

Some of the food rich in antioxidants are tangerines, sweet potato, spinach, beans, pepper, apricot, beets, tomatoes, berries, etc. By the way, don’t forget green tea!

Vitamin C Rich Food

The sun is our friend, but the sun can also damage the elastin and collagen in our skin, which leads to early aging. So, have more Vitamin C rich food like brussels sprouts, broccoli, kiwis, lemons, oranges, red bell peppers, greens, broccoli and papaya.

Coenzyme Q10 Rich Food

Coenzyme Q10 is something that your body produces itself, however, as you age, the body stops producing it. Hence, by taking more food rich in this enzyme, you allow your skin cells to regenerate and help you look younger! Food that contains this essential antioxidant are tuna, salmon, whole grain, liver, and chicken.

4. Yoga and Meditation

Yoga and meditation have a number of benefits for our body. They also help with preventing early aging.

As we grow older, we tend to store all our emotions inside our body, instead of releasing them in a healthy way. The different stretches and poses in yoga will allow various parts of your body to ‘unlock’.

When you do yoga, you are allowing suppressed emotions to find a release, and in doing so, it gives you relief. Letting go of those burdensome emotions will automatically uplift your mood, and it will obviously show on your skin.

You will notice that people who practice yoga and meditation on a daily basis have a youthful appearance and glowing skin. By practicing to release pent up emotions through postures and deep breathing, you will be more ‘fresh-faced’.

5. Collagen Therapy

This is the last tip on our list. Let’s be honest, if you have not been living a healthy life from the beginning, it’s going to show on your skin.

If there is indeed no other option left for you, collagen therapy may be the answer to your prayers. As the years pass, your skin will produce less collagen and lose the luster and tautness that it once used to have.

By getting a collagen therapy, which may be taken in the form of supplements, laser treatment, cream, or injection, you can bring back your youthful skin.

LED red light therapy stimulates the collagen in your skin by accelerating the growth of skin cells by 200%. On the other hand, collagen injection works like a filler and gives your cheeks an instant lift.

Collagen can be used in many ways, all for the sake of age-defying skin. You can also produce more collagen in your body by consuming the diet we have discussed above.

Take Away

Eating a healthy diet, moisturizing your skin daily, working out, doing yoga, meditating, and staying away from toxic substances are the cheaper and natural alternatives to a collagen therapy.

Collagen therapy is costly, plus it may be uncomfortable but depending on your skin condition, it may be your only way.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @perlahelou