For Your 30s: Natural Homemade Recipes to Help All Your Skin Problems

We talked before about the most common skin problems for women in their 30s. And although we've told you about some of the best selling skincare products to try, today we also wanted to give you some natural homemade skincare recipes to give your skin a more radiant healthy look...

Natural Home Remedies for Pigmentation and Dark Spots:

At this age, the percentage of melanin in our skin begins to decrease, and thus spots and pigmentation begin to become more apparent on the skin. Staying consistent with skincare and natural recipes like these can really help...

Apple Cider vinegar for dark spots

1. Mix equal quantities of apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl, and stir well. Apply it to the dark spots.

2. After 10 minutes, rinse your face with lukewarm water.

3. Dry your face with a soft towel, and apply your favorite moisturizer.

Lemon for pigmentation





1. Cut a slice or wedge of lemon and gently apply it onto the affected area for 10 minutes in both the morning and evening.

Note: Be careful, if you have sensitive skin, mix 1 Tbsp of lemon juice and 1 of water in a glass container. Dip a cotton ball and then place it on the skin.

2. Rinse your face with lukewarm water and gently dry it. Make sure you moisturize afterwards so your skin doesn't get dry.

Natural Home Remedies for Dry Skin in your 30s:

Our skin really changes as we get older and for a lot of women, it starts to get really dry. These natural recipes have been known to be very hydrating and moisturizing to the skin.

Avocado and olive oil mask for dry skin

1. Mash half an avocado really well and mix it with 1 tsp of olive oil.

2. You can add a Tbsp of honey if your skin is very dry.

3. Leave the mask on your face for 15 to 20 minutes before washing it with lukewarm water.

4. After you're done, apply your moisturizer.

Coconut oil for dry skin

1. Buy solid coconut oil with a creamier texture and apply it to your face in the morning and evening.

2. If you also have dry elbows and heels, use liquid coconut oil to help hydrate them.

Note: Be careful coconut oil can really clog pores for a lot of people. So if you notice you're skin is clogged and breaking out stop using it.

Aloe vera gel for dry skin

1. Apply 100% natural aloe vera gel on your face for 10-15 minutes.

2. Wash it off and gently towel dry.

3. Apply a moisturizer.

Repeat this twice a day to get the best results.

Honey for dry skin

Raw honey is known to have anti-inflammatory properties and it contains a large number of antioxidants. It is also a wonderful moisturizer for the skin. So try applying honey to your face daily. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.





Natural Home Remedies for Wrinkles and Anti-Aging





Eye Wrinkles

Cucumbers have a high water concentration and are full of nutrients like magnesium, potassium, vitamins A and E. It also promotes blood circulation, which helps minimize the appearance wrinkles around the eyes and makes the skin glow. So try applying slices of cucumber on the eyes and the surrounding eye area for 10 minutes a day.

Orange for facial wrinkles

Orange is rich in vitamin C, which plays a major role when it comes for wrinkles and anti-aging. It also helps clarify the skin, removing impurities from it.

1. Cut a few slices of oranges and set them on a plate, leaving it to the side.

2. In a clean bowl, mix 1 Tbsp of oatmeal with 1 Tbsp of honey, stirring until the consistency is dough-like.

3. Dip the orange slices in the oatmeal mixture and then place them on your face.

4. After 15 minutes, wash your face with lukewarm water.

Lemon and sugar scrub for hand wrinkles

One thing we tend to overlook is that the skin on our hands starts aging before our face. So we can start to take more care of it by exfoliating and moisturizing.

1. Mix the juice of 1 lemon juice with 1 Tbsp of coarse sugar to make a hand scrub.

2. Massage your hands with the mixture, but be gentle so you don't harm the skin.

3. After 5 minutes, rinse your hands with lukewarm water and apply a strong heavy moisturizer.

Natural Home Remedies for Skin Tightening

Our thirties is the perfect time to start protecting the skin from sagging. Try some natural recipes that can give the skin a youthful glow and help tighten it.

Honey and egg mask for tightening the skin

1. In a bowl, mix one egg white with 2 Tbsp of honey.

2. Apply to your face and neck, and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. Wash your face with lukewarm water and dry it gently.

For the best results, repeat this mask once a week.

Yogurt and lemon mask for skin tightening

1. Mix 2 drops of lemon juice with 2 Tbsp of yogurt.

2. Apply the mixture to your face and neck, massaging it for 10 minutes.

3. Leave it on for another 5 minutes and then rinse with warm water.

For the best results, repeat this mask twice a week.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @paolaalberdi