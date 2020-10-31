The Correct Order To Apply Skincare Products

Applying skincare products in the right order is key to achieving perfect skin. If you don’t apply your products in the correct order, you could end up rendering your products straight up ineffective or, even worse, give yourself an irritated, sensitive face.

Let’s start with the morning routine:

1. Cleanser

Using a deep cleanser in the morning is crucial to remove any dirt or makeup remnants that are still on your face from the night before.

2. Toner

Toners are consider to be the primers of skincare. They prepare the face for ingredients to be better absorbed later on. After cleansing the face, apply your toner according to your skin type.

3. Serum

Serums are basically concentrated shots of nutrients that really amp up your skin. Use vitamin c serums which are filled with antioxidants to help brighten your skin while protecting your skin from the inflammation and damage caused by UV rays.

4. Eye Cream

Eye creams help de-puff and smooth out the under eye area. Tap it around the upper and lower eye area with your fingertip to calm and hydrate skin.

5. Moisturizer

Use a light weight moisturizer that hydrates without feeling heavy or greasy. You can use one with at least SPF 30 or a tinted moisturizer if you are not planning on applying a separate sunscreen. Wait 5 minutes for the moisturizer to be fully absorbed before applying makeup.

6. Sunscreen

You should always finish off your morning routine with SPF all year round. The minimum SPF you need on your face is 30.

Now let’s move to the night routine:

1. Cleanser

You should never sleep with your makeup on, so double cleansing your face at night is a must. The first time to remove all the makeup and the second time to really deep cleanse.

2. Face Mask

In order to really detoxify your skin, use a face mask after washing your face.

3. Toner

4. Serum

It’s ideal to use a serum that targets your skin concern like acne or anti aging at night as the ingredients in it like glycolic acid or retinol can dry or irritate your face in the daytime.

5. Eye Cream

6. Spot Treatment

Normally you'd apply your spot treatments whether for zits, scars, or dark spots at night, since that's when your body's working hardest to repair itself. Dab a thin layer over your spot or zit, then wait at least a full minute for it to dry.

7. Moisturizer

It’s important to apply a hydrating moisturizer at night. Make sure to apply moisturizer around your spot treatments, rather than directly on top of them, so you don't accidentally wipe them away.

8. Face Oil

On their own, oils are not that moisturizing. But, they seal in all of the ingredients and moisture you just applied to your face to keep them from evaporating as quickly. Always apply your skincare products from the thinnest formula to the thickest. In case of irritation, stop using immediately and consult with your doctor.