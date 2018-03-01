Seven Mistakes You're Making When Washing Your Hair

Let me ask you a question, do you think when you shower? Or do you just do it naturally, not really paying attention to how you shower? Well, after reading this article, I think you will start to think in the shower. Because your shower routine might actually be causing more harm than good to your hair. You know how some days you wake up with super frizzy hair and you had just showered the night before? No, it wasn't from your constant shifting while you were sleeping, but maybe from how you actually wash your hair. So here are seven mistakes you are probably doing when washing your hair, and how you should fix that bad habit.

1. Brushing your hair in the shower



Your hair is at its weakest when it is wet. So instead of brushing your hair in the shower or after, brush it before you shower. If you need to brush your hair in the shower, be sure to use a wide toothed comb to minimize and pulling of the hair from the root.

2. Over using shampoo

Do not shampoo your hair everyday, just once or twice a week should do the trick. Also, using shampoo twice in the shower is not as effective as you think it is; one time is more than enough to clean your scalp. Excessive use of shampoo will strip your scalp of natural oils, which will eventually lead to having frizzy hair.

3. Shampooing your hair instead of your scalp

The most important part of your shower is cleaning your scalp. Your hair ends needs the conditioning, while your scalp just needs a thorough cleaning with shampoo. Be sure to rub your scalp with your fingertips, not your finger nails.

4. Skipping conditioner

As I stated above, shampoo is mostly for your scalp and deep cleaning, while the conditioner is what leaves your hair looking and feeling nice by locking in the moisture.

5. Not wetting your hair well before shampooing

Yes, I am sure you stand under the water, but you need to wet your hair well. Just think of when you head to the hairdresser; they wet all your hair, letting the water run through the strands for a few minutes then they begin to shampoo.

6. Applying shampoo to the same spot

Try your best to alternate the areas where you start to shampoo your hair. Meaning, if you always stick to the same spot on your scalp, your hair will turn flaky and frizzy.

7. Hot water no no's

While a nice hot steamy shower is just what we need at the end of the day, hot water actually damages your hair. If you need your hot showers, just make sure to end your shower with some cold water, to close the hair cuticles, which will make your hair look healthy.