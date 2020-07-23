The Best Dry Shampoos for a Fresh and 'Good Hair Day'

Who isn't constantly on the hunt for the best dry shampoo. For me, it was more of a 'try it till you get there' kind of journey. I picked up a few favorites along the way, but I also had to do some research to see what else is on the market and which ones are people claiming to be the best dry shampoos, here's what I came by...

7 of the Best Dry Shampoos:

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

This is my most recent discovery and OH MY GOD. This is literally a shower in a bottle. It is definitely thee best dry shampoo I've used to this day. Not only does it smell amazing and really chic. It really makes you hair look really fresh and clean, and actually feel softer! The next time I can lay my hands on it, I'm buying in stock. It's also a best seller on Sephora.

Batiste Dry Shampo

Who doesn't know of or hasn't used Batiste dry shampoos. Batiste dry shampoos where life savers for me because they were the only ones sold here in Cairo. They really get the job done, zero oiliness and fresh looking hair. However, they do make my scalp itchy. Batiste dry shampoos are considered classics. They're also really affordable and easy to find.

Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder Très Invisible Nourishing Dry Shampoo

This is another best seller on Sephora. It's also invisible but works on cleansing the roots and absorbs oil. It's also parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil and cruelty free. It actually also helps protect the hair from the drying effects of the sun.

René Furterer Naturia Dry Shampoo

This is the first dry shampoo I ever bought. It's a french pharmacy product and before that I didn't even know what dry shampoo was and I didn't know anyone who knew about it or used it. It was the perfect discovery for me because my hair is really thick, gets oily really quickly and is hard to maintain on a daily basis. After this one for a while, no dry shampoo I ever bought compared. Until I was able to buy it again a couple of years later and remembered why I feel in love. First of all it doesn't leave a thick white cast like others. It doesn't itch and irritate my scalp and it add a nice texture to the hair. It also has mint, basil and caraway essential oils.

Dove Dry Shampoo

This is a great drugstore option to give your a little bit of volume and freshness. Hairstylists love this product. It also smells great and greasiness.

TRESemé Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo

What I liked about this the most was that it was invisible. However, it is really great if you need that extra kick of volume. It also helps get rid of impurities, excess oil and gives your hair body and movement.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

This is not actually a dry shampoo, it's more of an invisible dry spray that gives incredible texture and volume, but it does absorb the oil at the roots to leave your hair fresh and clean. It's really really expensive product, but I have not heard one bad review on it. Beauty bloggers swear by it.

