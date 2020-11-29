2
Winter 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion hijab fashion how to style fleece jackets with hijab mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Hijab Outfit Ideas and Tips to Help You Style Fleece Jackets

Fleece jackets are the coziest winter hug in an clothing item. They're really comfy, warm and just really easy to throw on. If you're looking for cool ideas on how to wear fleece jackets with hijab, we scrolled through hijabi bloggers' Instagram accounts for some Inspo and here's what we wrapped up...

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Ponchos!

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery to see more hijab fleece jacket outfit ideas...

Wear a hoodie under your fleece jacket

womens fleece jacket with hijab

For a daily casual comfy look that is also guaranteed to keep you warm, you can wear your fleece jacket with hoodies. I think hoodies should be in everyone's wardrobe for lazy days or just days were you want to feel comfy all day. Bring your hoodie out over you the jacket collar. Layering made easy...

What Colors Match With Dark Green? Here's How to Style It Differently

Fleece coats

fleece coat

Fleece coats are a nice way to make more of a statement or to help you wear fleece with more chic dressed up looks. They can be worn with almost anything, but besides jeans, they look really cool with leather pants. 

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear off the Shoulder Pieces With Hijab

 Fleece lined aviator jackets

fleece lined aviator jacket

Fleece lined Aviators are a classic. They're incredibly warming, but they also look really cool. You can wear them casually with sweaters and hoodies or also dress them up a bit with a turtleneck and statement boots. 

The Best Hijab Wrap Ideas for Round Face Shapes

Tuck your hijab in your high neck zipped up fleece jacket

how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Another way we saw hijab bloggers style fleece jackets or in this case also sweaters is wearing them 'high-necked' with their hijab tucked in. It looks really chic, modern and will protect you from any sudden breeze. You can style them with jeans and sneakers or you favorite wide legged pants.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @salmajj


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @camlikobros

Instagram: @camlikobros
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @amina_blal

Instagram: @amina_blal
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @child0fafrica

Instagram: @child0fafrica
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @hananalbadri

Instagram: @hananalbadri
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @indoanisa

Instagram: @indoanisa
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @indoanisa

Instagram: @indoanisa
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @kd_sisters_style

Instagram: @kd_sisters_style
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @hajra_aaa

Instagram: @hajra_aaa
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @kingdxna

Instagram: @kingdxna
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @mariaalia
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @khaoulaboumeshouli

Instagram: @khaoulaboumeshouli
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @noore

Instagram: @noore
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @salmajj

Instagram: @salmajj
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @salmajj

Instagram: @salmajj
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @salmajj

Instagram: @salmajj
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @salmajj

Instagram: @salmajj
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @sarasabry

Instagram: @sarasabry
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @shahdbatal

Instagram: @shahdbatal
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @sauf.etc

Instagram: @sauf.etc
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @sauf.etc

Instagram: @sauf.etc
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @shahdbatal

Instagram: @shahdbatal
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @thehellabr

Instagram: @thehellabr
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @wissxo

Instagram: @wissxo
how to style fleece jackets with hijab

Instagram: @withloveleena

Instagram: @withloveleena
Hijab Outfit Ideas and Tips to Help You Style Fleece Jackets

Instagram: @salmajj

Instagram: @salmajj


You might also like




Tags: Hijab  Hijab bloggers  Hijab fashion  Hijab outfits  Hijab style ideas  Hijabi  Jackets  Coats  Style ideas  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Winter  Winter fashion  Winter trends  Hoodie 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑