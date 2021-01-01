Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear a Pleated Skirt with Anything

We asked. You answered. You want us to show you how to style a pleated skirt for this Friday Fashion Fits. With skirts back in fashion and especially for fall and winter fashion, there couldn't be a better timing. Pleated skirts are actually a lot more diverse that you think. Besides coming in a million colors, they also come in different materials like leather, a lot of patterns, also fits and lengths. With styling you don't have to limit yourself, they can be worn with anything, if you take inspiration on how to style them.

Scroll down to see more pleated skirts outfit ideas...

So, check out how to wear pleated skirts with anything:

How to wear a pleated skirt with belt bags

I asked my colleague what she wanted to see a pleated skirt styled with and she said belt bags, and thank god she did! Who knew this combination would be this amazing. there are two options to wear a belt bag with a pleated skirt; as a belt with you shirt tucked in or over a blazer or jacket.

How to wear a pleated skirt with knee-high boots

Yes, pleated skirt can be short and leather, which is perfect opportunity to wear it with boots. You can also can have your boots hidden under your skirt if you want to wear a longer one, it still looks super chic, especially with a coat. It is preferable that you skirt falls a few centimetres above the ankle.

How to wear a pleated skirt with hoodies

For the lazy, cosy days, a hoodie is a great way to make pleated skirts look more casual and comfortable. This looks great with white sneakers. If you want to amp it up a bit, you can go for a chic fleece hoodie like the one above.

How to wear a pleated skirt with blazers

This is so chic and you can get so creative with the styling and colors. You can see that belts are the perfect accessory for this pairing. If you want your skirt to be the star of the show, you can go for a cropped blazer, instead.

How to wear a pleated skirt with sweaters/jumpers

This is the first thing that came to mind when I thought of pleated skirts for winter. Sweater can be chic and casual and better yet, they can make anything look wearable and they go with practically anything, including skirts. You can dress it down with nice sneakers or up with a leather pleated skirt and leather boots. Oversized sweaters also look great over pleated skirts.

How to wear a pleated skirt with coats

The perfect winter outfit can be many things and I must say, this is one one them. I'm in love with these monochrome looks and it's a fabulous idea to match your coat to your pleated skirt. For colder days, layer with sweaters, blazers and of course boots.

How to wear a pleated skirt with shirts

This is a great look for summer, especially because of how chic oversized shirts look. In fall and winter you can throw on a sweater and leave you shirt hanging from underneath, or you can tuck it in if you want a more formal 'sleek' look.

How to wear a pleated skirt with graphic tees

The graphic tee kind of goes with everything and make everything look cooler, including pleated skirts. In winter you can wear a blazer or coat on top, or you can go for a graphic sweater.

Note: If you're wondering how pleated skirts are you going to keep you warm in winter...well they won't. But, if you wear tights, it will help a lot and we talked before to wear skirts in winter and not freeze your legs off.

If you have a rectangle or apple body shape:

Pleated skirts can be really flattering if you find the right one. Pick a pleated skirt that is tighter at the waist so it can give that really sexy defined waist look. You can also wear a belt around the waist of the skirt to define it even more and bring attention to that area.