| by Farida Abdel Malek

How to Wear Pantone 2021 Colors of the Year Together: Ultimate Gray/Illuminating

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

The moment color and art lovers wait for all year is here. The Pantone 2021 color of the year was just announced. Or should we say 'colors' of the year. Yes this year Pantone announced 2 colors. Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. They make a beautiful paring so of course we thought we should show you like we do every year, how to wear Pantone's 2021 color of the year or in this year's care how to wear gray and yellow together

The idea is that these both very different and opposing shades express and strong, uplifting message. One that is happy and hopeful with the yellow and enduring and dependable with the grey. 

Scroll down to see more yellow and gray outfit ideas...

How to wear Pantone's 2021 colors of the year:

Yellow Coats

Bright colored coats are always a great addition to your wardrobe and an easy way to add color to your outfit. You can easily style these 2 colors together by wearing gray pants or jeans with a beautiful bright yellow coat and a white or white shirt.

Pairing yellow and grey with black

Speaking of black...it looks great worn with these 2 colors. It's a nice way to bring them both together, complementing the gray and contrasting with the yellow. You can try a gray coat if yellow is too much for you, being the main statement. 

Dressing up

For formal wear or a nice night out, you can wear a beautiful gray blazer over your lively yellow dress or you can, for evening wear, find a dress that blends the 2 together beautifully like this one on the left. 

Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you'll never wonder what to wear again. You'll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


Chiara Marina Grioni Via Fashionista.com

Chiara Marina Grioni Via Fashionista.com
9to5chic.com

9to5chic.com
Weworewhat.com

Weworewhat.com
Thriftsandthreads.com

Thriftsandthreads.com
Getty Images Via Pinterest

Getty Images Via Pinterest
Helloitsvalentine.fr

Helloitsvalentine.fr
Jonathan Daniel Pryce Via Vogue UK

Jonathan Daniel Pryce Via Vogue UK
Rex Features Via Glamour

Rex Features Via Glamour
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Pinterest Via Iwanttobeabattaglia.com

Pinterest Via Iwanttobeabattaglia.com
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Instagram: @whowhatwear

Instagram: @whowhatwear
Fashionista.com

Fashionista.com
Via Instagram

Via Instagram


