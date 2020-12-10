How to Wear Pantone 2021 Colors of the Year Together: Ultimate Gray/Illuminating

The moment color and art lovers wait for all year is here. The Pantone 2021 color of the year was just announced. Or should we say 'colors' of the year. Yes this year Pantone announced 2 colors. Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. They make a beautiful paring so of course we thought we should show you like we do every year, how to wear Pantone's 2021 color of the year or in this year's care how to wear gray and yellow together.

Friday Fashion Fits: The Stylish Ways You Can Wear Yellow

The idea is that these both very different and opposing shades express and strong, uplifting message. One that is happy and hopeful with the yellow and enduring and dependable with the grey.

22 Cozy Outfit Ideas to Wear at Your Christmas Gatherings

Scroll down to see more yellow and gray outfit ideas...

How to wear Pantone's 2021 colors of the year:

Yellow Coats

Bright colored coats are always a great addition to your wardrobe and an easy way to add color to your outfit. You can easily style these 2 colors together by wearing gray pants or jeans with a beautiful bright yellow coat and a white or white shirt.

Pairing yellow and grey with black

Speaking of black...it looks great worn with these 2 colors. It's a nice way to bring them both together, complementing the gray and contrasting with the yellow. You can try a gray coat if yellow is too much for you, being the main statement.

Yes! You Can Wear Pink and Yellow Together and Look Incredibly Chic

Dressing up

For formal wear or a nice night out, you can wear a beautiful gray blazer over your lively yellow dress or you can, for evening wear, find a dress that blends the 2 together beautifully like this one on the left.

How to Wear Combat Boots With Different Pieces From Your Winter Wardrobe