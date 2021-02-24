2
Fashion Header image fustany how to wear belts with knit wear mainimage

| by Dalia Hosny

How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Have you ever thought of different ways to wear your belt with knitwear or even why you should wear a belt with knitwear? A belt is an accessory piece that can transform your look, and it doesn't just exist to help you hold up your pants in place. It's winter time, so this means that you can experiment with your belts and knitwear. Highlight your waist using belts this season with all the layers you usually wear to keep yourself warm. Here's a few tips on how to wear belts with knitwear like your sweaters, cardigans and even sweater dresses...

Adidas and Beyonce Join Hands Again to Bring Us ICY PARK

Scroll down to the gallery to see belts with knitwear outfit ideas...

Define that waist and body shape tips

How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

One easy way to way to give your over-sized swear or sweater dress some definition is to wrap it off with a stand-out belt. This also gives a really nice shape and great balance to the look. Also, if for example you're an apple or rectangle body shape and you want to create more definition at the waist this is a great outfit idea to try out.

10 Ways to Wear Crop Tops in Winter

To give you that tucked in sweater poof

How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

You know that sweater poof that everyone loves and never seems to go out of style? It can sometimes be hard to do without any unevenness and often times belts are a great solution for that. They're also a great option if you're not wearing the sweater with pants and you still want that flattering poof or definition.

Cardigans and wraps

How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Instead of buttoning up your usual cardigans, buckle your outfit up with a belt around your waist. This will make your outfit look chic, and quite unique, while also adding that great defined waist look. Also, knit wraps that come with their own belts are really chic and in our opinion timeless. 

How to Prevent Your Accessories From Tarnish and Discoloration

Wearing knitwear with skirts

How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Wearing a knit sweater with skirts can be confusing and belts are a great. way to handle that by helping bringing. the look together and stop things from melting together. 

Create some contrast

How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Sometimes a monochrome look needs something to break it or cause a wonderful contrast. Even if you're not wearing an entirely monochrome look, but have on stunning sweater dress like this, a belt will help change up the look and give it a touch more sophistication.

14 Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Should Have


Looking for more outfit inspirations? Check out our Style Ideas section here.


How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Gabimay.com.br Via Pinterest

Gabimay.com.br Via Pinterest
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

WWD/Rex Via Dailymail.co.uk

WWD/Rex Via Dailymail.co.uk
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

M.stylebistro.com Via Pinterest

M.stylebistro.com Via Pinterest
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Thezoereport.com Via Pinterest

Thezoereport.com Via Pinterest
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

How to Wear Belts With Knitwear
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Zara

Zara
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Flickr.com Via Pinterest

Flickr.com Via Pinterest
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Whowhatwear.com Via Pinterest

Whowhatwear.com Via Pinterest
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

Fashionchick.nl Via Pinterest

Fashionchick.nl Via Pinterest


