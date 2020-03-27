Friday Fashion Fits: How to Perfectly Style the Basic Black T-Shirt

We all have and love the basic pieces in our wardrobe. Among them is the ever so flattering black t-shirt, which somehow, despite how simple it is, always manages to confuse us. Why is it complicated to find what to wear with a black t-shirt? We went on a hunt to find the best black t-shirt outfit ideas so we can breakdown and discuss how to wear a black t-shirt and style it in different ways.

A black tee is perfect for unstable weather...

A lot of us are having trouble understanding the weather these days. We found that a lot street style looks have black t-shirts on for this kind of weather. You can wear it with a long coat or jacket to make sure you don't get too cold. When it gets warm you can just take it off and feel fresh with just the t-shirt on.

How to wear a black t-shirt for evening outfits/formal looks?

Although the black t-shirt is a very casual piece that could be hard to make chic or formal, there are some styling tricks that can help. We saw a lot of bloggers wear it with an oversized blazer that made the look a lot of more structured and chic.

What pants to wear a black t-shirt?

If you're bored of jeans, you can actually find a lot of other options to style it with. It looks great with leather pants, Cargo pants and loose fitted pants, especially with a graphic black t-shirt.

What colors to wear with a black t-shirt?

Black can go with a lot of colors, but with some shades the outfit can really stand out and look special, like with yellow, olive green, brown and red. Also softer shades like rose and other pastels look great as well.

An all black outfit

It's a very well loved classic look. You really can't go wrong with an all black outfit. It suits everyone, no matter what you skin tone is, it's flattering, can be cool and can be chic.