2
Christmas 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany's Daily Horoscopes

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion hijab fashion how to wrap hijab with turtlenecks mainimage

| by Mai Atef

The 4 Ways to Wrap Your Hijab with Turtleneck Sweaters

Turtlenecks are a winter classic and an especially popular trend recently. For hijabis it might come as a bit of a challenge when it come to choosing which hijab wrap to wear with a turtleneck. Because sometimes you want the turtleneck to be visible without the headscarf covering it. 

So let's show you how to wear your hijab with turtlenecks in a couple of different ways:


Kuwaiti Hijab Wrap

undefined

This is one of the really chic and elegant ways to wear your headscarf with a turtleneck sweater.  Tuck your veil into your turtleneck and pick a soft cotton material so it doesn't crinkle too much.  Check out how blogger Dalal AlDoub wore it. It is a great way to make your look elegant especially with classic staple winter pieces.

Classical Hijab Wrap


undefined

This classic chic hijab wrap is a great way to go with turtlenecks. We recommend you choose a squared headscarf and fold it in two so that it forms a triangle. Now you can wrap it normally as you normally do and your turtleneck sweater will naturally cover it so that it ends up looking like the picture above.

Turban Hijab Wrap

undefined

If you're a turban girl, then this is easy for you. You can go for a simple turban wrap or a knotted turban wrap. Learn how to tie a bow turban here.  You can also wrap your headscarf at the back so that it falls on your shoulders and back, leaving your turtleneck to show. 

Loose Hijab Wrap

undefined

A lot of hijabi fashion bloggers go for this option. Loose hijab wraps are easy and comfortable, you don't have to worry about pins and complex wrapping. Just wrap it loosely as you usually do and tuck what's left of it in your sweater or throw it to the back. This is better with more oversized turtleneck sweaters. 

Check out below more inspiration for hijab wrap ideas with turtlenecks for morning and evening looks. 

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists. 


How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks
How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks

How to Wrap Hijab with Turtlenecks


You might also like




Tags: Hijab  Hijab 2020  Hijab bloggers  Hijab fashion  Hijab outfits  Hijab tips  Hijab wrap ideas  Hijabi  Turtleneck  Veil  Headscarf  Turbans  Wraps 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑