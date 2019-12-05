2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion hijab fashion abaya trends 2020 mainimage

| by Mai Atef

Pleats and Ruffles Are the Top Abaya Trends for 2020!

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Each season more trends come up and change how we see our daily clothing essentials, among them are Abayas. We've seen a lot of Abaya trends before that caught our attention and bloggers' attention as well. Abaya trends 2020 are all about pleated Abayas and ruffled Abayas and they're just as exciting as, if not more than, previous trends. They're the perfect way of adding a modern, yet classic touch to your essential Abayas. They've become the choice of many fashion bloggers lately and they give such a cool and sophisticated look for different types of occasions and looks

Pleated Abaya Trend

When pleats dominated the fashion world and especially skirts, it was only about time to start seeing pleats in Abayas as well. It was a prominent choice for a lot of fashion bloggers and a potentially very strong Abaya trend for 2020. They are also suitable for morning and evening looks, but the best thing about them is how they can look so glam and chic when they're dressed up.

Ruffled Abaya Trend

This year ruffled Abayas really appealed to us because of how diverse they can be. The ruffles vary and can be on the sleeves, the ends, or the entire Abaya. They can also come in different sized and shapes, so there a lot of options to choose from. Abayas with ruffles are practical and you can wear them everyday without getting bored.

Scroll to see more of the pleated and ruffled Abaya trend...


Main Image Credits: Instagram @haneenalsaify

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists. 


abaya trends 2020

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @haneenalsaify

Instagram: @haneenalsaify
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @haneenalsaify

Instagram: @haneenalsaify
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @fa6ma7sam

Instagram: @fa6ma7sam
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @craftycaftans

Instagram: @craftycaftans
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @nadiaabdatsg

Instagram: @nadiaabdatsg
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @modestlooks_

Instagram: @modestlooks_
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @haneenalsaify

Instagram: @haneenalsaify
abaya trends 2020

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @ruha.mizraa

Instagram: @ruha.mizraa
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @kiyaatii

Instagram: @kiyaatii
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @modestlooks_

Instagram: @modestlooks_
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @haneenalsaify

Instagram: @haneenalsaify
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @tasneem_valley

Instagram: @tasneem_valley
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @saba__jafryy

Instagram: @saba__jafryy
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @haneenalsaify

Instagram: @haneenalsaify
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @sameeha.rumani

Instagram: @sameeha.rumani
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @swaphiyyah

Instagram: @swaphiyyah
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @malikah.by.fiya

Instagram: @malikah.by.fiya
abaya trends 2020

Instagram: @shoppillar

Instagram: @shoppillar


