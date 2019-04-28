2
| by Mai Atef

Fashion Bloggers Show How You Can Style Abayas and Kaftans for Ramadan

Nowadays abayas and kaftans are worn by so many Arab fashion bloggers. Because some of them wear them on a daily basis, they showed us how much abayas and kaftans can really add elegance to every woman's look.

Styling Abayas with the latest trends

Fashion bloggers managed to wear them according to the latest trends. We have seen black abayas with details on the sleeves as worn by Dalal Al Doub, a abaya with ruffles worn by Fatma Hossam and a nude abaya by Nabilah Kariem.

Kuwaiti Kaftan

Kuwaiti blogger Dana El Towyrish styled a modest look by wearing the classic khaliji abaya. She also wore a white simple abaya for house receptions, which shows you how you can dress it up while still being comfortable. 

Take a look at these bloggers' styling of abayas and kaftans, so you can get inspired just in time with Ramadan coming up...


Main Image Credits: Instagram @fa6ma7sam

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @dalalid

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @daneeda_t

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @justfatema

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @fa6ma7sam

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @daneeda_t

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @justfatema

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @fa6ma7sam

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @daneeda_t

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @justfatema

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @daneeda_t

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @amal._style

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @alaa_balkhy

Fashion Bloggers Abayas Kaftan Style for Ramadan

Instagram: @amal._style

