Here's Egyptian Women's Best Friend Radwa El Sherbiny's Glam Wardrobe

If you haven't already heard of her, which we doubt, Radwa El Sherbiny is a Lifestyle TV Presenter on CBC Sofra with 3.8 million followers on her Instagram. She is also a mother and doesn't hold back on her show from sharing her life stories, what she's been through and learnt. Radwa El Sherbiny's style has caught our attention along with many of her fans.

Radwa also loves to listen to women's stories and give them life advice on air. She talks a lot about giving women the push they need to leave toxic relationships and turning their life around. The TV host talked openly about how she completely transformed her life around and her style after deciding to be healthy and fit.

You can tell that she loves dress up and has a passion for fashion and looking glam from her countless glam chic looks on her show. We noticed she has a passion for Sophia Webster shoes which we totally understand! Her style can be summed up as feminine and chic with a touch of glam. She also loves a statement lip with simple 'barely there' eyeshadow and big, voluminous, fluttery lashes.

Check out some of her looks below!

You can now get the help of a professional stylist to help you choose the outfits that suits your personality, age and personal taste through Ask a Stylist.



All Image Credits: Instagram @radwaelsherbiny