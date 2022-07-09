9 Different Ways to Deal with Foot Odor and How to Control It

Your feet are a vital part of your body that are subject to aches, pains, and odors along the way just like any organ in our body. While most people suffer from bad foot odor from time to time, some people dread the idea of taking their shoes off around others because they have no control over this problem, which we are about to solve in this article.

We’d like to start by informing you that the medical term for smelly feet is "bromodosis." The good news is that many treatments are available to get rid of this problem. According to medical studies, 16% of adults over the age of 21 suffer from this problem. So, it is a common problem, especially when humidity and temperature levels are high.

First: Facts about smelly feet

- Bacteria and moisture are the main reasons behind bad foot odor. This bad odor is not a medical concern in most cases, but it can affect a person's relationships and cause embarrassment.

- Bacteria live naturally on people's feet.

- When bacteria get rid of excess oils and dead skin cells, your feet can produce unpleasant odors.

Second: How do I control bad foot odor?

1. Wearing socks

Wearing socks can help get rid of bad foot odor and reduce foot sweat. Socks, especially the ones made of materials that help absorb sweat and reduce odors like cotton, can really help solve this problem. Socks are also easy to change every day; doing so may reduce odors that may linger.

2. Go for specific shoe designs

Wearing shoes that have some ventilation can help reduce sweating and moisture. Shoes made of plastic, such as Crocs and most flat shoes, contribute to bad foot odor because they are not breathable and increase perspiration.

3. Change socks and shoes regularly

It is recommended to let your shoes dry completely before wearing them again to reduce bad foot odor. Wearing different pairs of shoes will give each one enough time to dry, reducing the chances of producing an unpleasant odor. Moreover, you should have an extra pair of socks on hand to change during the day as this can help reduce sweating and odor.

4- Replacing shoe insoles

People can also replace the insoles of their shoes with odor-reducing or antibacterial ones. You can also purchase an antibacterial or disinfectant spray to use on the insole. However, this option is usually not as effective as allowing the insoles of your shoes to dry completely.

5- Feet peeling

People can use a natural scrub to remove dead skin cells that bacteria like to feed on. If you tend to have smelly feet, you may want to use a natural scrub 2-3 times a week to avoid the buildup of dead cells. You should also wash your feet daily with antibacterial soap, paying attention to the areas between the toes.

6- Soak feet in salted water

Soaking your feet in salt water is useful whether it is a part of your exfoliation routine or just on its own. Prepare a bowl or tub of warm water and dissolve half a cup of salt. Soak your feet for 10-20 minutes, then dry them well.

7- Soak feet in vinegar

Another useful solution to get rid of foot odor is to soak your feet in vinegar. Add two cups of warm water and an equal amount of vinegar (you can use equal amounts of apple cider vinegar and white vinegar) to the bathtub and soak your feet for 15-20 minutes. However, you should not use this vinegar solution if you have any cuts, sores, or scrapes since vinegar may irritate them.

8. Antiperspirant or deodorant

Another remedy that anyone can use is an antiperspirant on the feet. Although antiperspirants are traditionally used in the armpit area, they may also reduce excessive foot sweating.

9. Botox

One of the most recent solutions that are used in some cases is Botox injections. A specialist will inject a substance into the feet that works on reducing sweat. However, these injections can be particularly painful and may not be the most effective option as they only last for 3 to 4 months.

Third: When do you consult a doctor?

If a person suddenly experiences foul-smelling feet that they are not used to before, they should check if their feet are infected. You can place a mirror on the floor and check the bottom of the feet to see if there are any cuts or wounds that can be causing the infection.

You should also visit a doctor if you see any sign of redness, red lines, or swelling as they can be signs of infection. Consult a dermatologist to deal with your condition immediately, especially if you have diabetes to avoid further complications.

Bottom line: Most people may experience smelly feet from time to time due to the types of shoes they wear or other bad habits. Others may have difficulties finding a solution for smelly feet and, in some cases, may suffer from excessive sweating. However, several home remedies can reduce this condition, including exfoliation, soaking in vinegar or salt, and antiperspirants. A medical professional can also offer some treatments, such as Botox to help reduce foot odor.