These Shower Gel Brands Will Make Your Body Smell Divine

Who doesn’t like to make her body smell so good after taking a shower? Using a normal soap to wash your body is okay for general cleanliness. However, it doesn’t provide you with this amazing smell that makes you feel fresh and brisk. So, how about finding out some great brands that offer scented shower gel? We’ll show you 8 shower gel brands that will make your body smell divine after every shower, so keep reading.

1. Nut Botanicals Daylight Delight Shower Gel









Pamper yourself every time you hit the shower with the delicate, refreshing scent of NUT Botanicals Daylight Delight hydrating shower gel. Whether you’re looking for a fresh start of the day or a relaxing shower before bed, you’ll love this product. You can find this product at Zynah and enjoy free gifts, discounts, and other offers.

2. Areej Cozy Lavender Shower Gel









This shower gel by Areej is very soft on the skin with a very delightful aroma and natural ingredients. The lavender scent works on providing you with relaxation, hydration, cleanliness, and softness. Shop this product from Zynah and enjoy free gifts and discounts too.

If you have sensitive skin, this shower gel is perfect for you. This shower gel is soap-free, so it will be suitable for your sensitive skin, providing softness and smoothness. It is gentle on the skin because of the pure plant extract found in the product.

4. The Body Shop White Musk Shower Gel









This shower gel by The Body Shop doesn’t only clean your body from head to toe, but also makes you feel fresh and heavenly-smelling. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and suitable for all skin types. Moreover, The Body Shop provides plenty of shower gel products that incorporate different formulas and scents.

5. Raw African Pina Colada Shower Gel









For all the girls who like the tropical scent, you will find this shower gel just perfect for you. Not only does this product smell amazing and refreshing, but also it’s full of natural ingredients, oils, and vitamins that provide the skin with moisture and glow. Raw African also provides other shower gels that come in various scents. What’s more, this brand is affordable and this Pina Colada shower gel is less than 100 EGP.

6. Shea Body Boutique Vanilla Fudge Shower Gel









Whether you’re taking a quick shower or a long bath, you will love this shower gel. It doesn’t only cleanse properly, but it also moisturizes and regenerates your skin. The creamy, warm, and comforting scent of this shower gel is all what you need to smell divine. Shea Body Boutique also offers other scented shower gels and the best thing is that it’s very affordable. And the smaller size is less than 50 EGP.

7. Bath and Body Works Perfect Peony Shower Gel









If an airy blend of peony, vanilla sandalwood, and natural apple oil is what you want to smell in your body, go purchase this product now. We have tried the fragrance mist and the hand cream and we swear by its amazing smell. Check out other shower gel scents and formulas too from this brand.

8. Bubblzz Oud Shower Gel









This shower gel from Bubblzz is free from harsh sulfates that dry out your skin and strip it from moisture. It is also enriched with glycerin, panthenol, sweet almond oil, grape seed oil, and vitamin E to nourish and revitalize dry skin. This specific scent is so different and unique. If you’re into the Arabian scents, you will love this one. Bubblzz has other amazing scents too that you may also like.