Summer Skincare Essentials Every Woman Should Own

Along with the dread that summer brings to some and the happiness it brings to others, it also brings a strong need for everyone to take extra care of their skin. The heat, humidity, and direct sunlight can affect our bodies badly and result in several unpleasant consequences if we’re not cautious. That’s why we prepared a list of summer skincare essentials that every woman should be aware of to stay healthy and protected throughout the hot season.

Although we should apply sunscreen every single day of the year, even on the coldest days, sunscreen is extremely important in the summertime. The UV rays can be excessively harmful to our skin; therefore, we need a shield that protects our skin from these rays. On top of that, sunscreens also protect us from premature aging signs, such as wrinkles, dark spots, and pigmentation. Moreover, studies assure that continuous use of sunscreen protects against cancer. So, make sure you always apply a suitable sunscreen at the end of your skincare routine, before applying makeup. La Roche-Posay, Avene, and Nivea are some of the most popular sunscreens in the market that can be found online and at pharmacies too.

In the wintertime, our skin tends to get dry and dehydrated. That’s why we opt for heavy moisturizers and hydrating creams to soften our skin and make it look plump. However, in the summer, we need only light products on our face because the heat and humidity make it unbearable for us to apply heavy creams. Instead of using your heavy moisturizer, use the lightweight face cream from Nut Botanicals at zynah.me as it can make your skin look healthy and happy at the same time without making it look greasy.

Aloe Vera Gel (Raw African Aloe Vera Gel)

No one can deny how annoying and painful sunburns are. When you spend a lot of time in direct sunlight walking or swimming, there is a huge chance that you may get sunburned. Nothing soothes sunburns like Aloe Vera gel; therefore, you should always have this product in your purse whenever you’re out and about. Several brands offer this product, but we recommend Raw African’s Aloe Vera gel for its effectiveness and reasonable price and you can get it from Zynah.me. This brand offers a summer kit that includes bronzing lotion, tanning oil, and soothing gel, so you can also check it out.

We’re so hoping that you’re cleansing your face and neck twice a day to remove dirt, excess oil, and makeup and keep your skin healthy. In the summertime, you need an effective cleanser that not only cleans your face, but also removes all of the SPF you keep applying all day. We recommend Norshek's glycerin soap that you can get from zynah.me since it's handmade with all the ingredients that will cleanse your face while keeping it hydrated and tightened.

No matter how effective your cleanser is, it is not enough to remove all the build-up of makeup, grime, and sun protection that can clog your pores. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, allowing new ones to appear, and making your skin softer and smoother. Don't forget to exfoliate your full body as well. You can find exfoliating gloves at African Greens that will guarantee smooth and clean skin.

Needless to say, everyone should apply deodorant after taking a shower. Using deodorants is one of the basics that hopefully all of us are doing now. We stress using deodorants in the summertime though because we tend to be sweatier and this sweat results in bad odors. We recommend using antiperspirants that reduce sweating and make your underarms smell good all day long. Make sure you choose aluminum-free products to ensure their safety, such as Bubblz as it's a good brand that's known for offering natural deodorants that neutralize odor without preventing sweating.

Don’t we all crave this bronzy, healthy Jennifer Lopez skin in the summer? You don’t have to stay in the sun for hours to get this beautiful, bronzy tan. You can purchase a bronzing product that can make your skin look glowy, bronzy, and effortlessly flawless, such as Beesline Suntan Oil. Besides containing honey, this product provides a golden shimmering effect that you'll just love.

If you intend to go swimming this summer, be it in the sea or pool, pre-swim hair protection is a must. Not only will this product protect your hair from salt and chlorine, but it will also keep it moisturized, healthy, and shiny. If you’re looking for a brand that sells this product, we recommend The Hair Addict and you can get it from zynah.me. Their swim-proof product decreases frizziness as well as provides ultimate protection for your hair.

On a final note, make sure you invest in some morning accessories that can protect your skin from excessive heat, such as hats and sunglasses. Moreover, it is mandatory to drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated and your skin as healthy as ever. Skincare products are not enough to actually take care of your skin as it needs to be hydrated from within.

Main Image Credit: @zendaya