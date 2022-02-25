If you have oily skin or know someone who does, you are probably aware of the struggles that we face. From a shiny face, or as I like to call it "natural highlighter," to acne. To begin with, you must love your skin with all of its flaws and blemishes; it is normal to not have glowing skin, but there are some things you can do to help you achieve the glowy skin you desire. So, if you're looking for ways to understand how to deal with your oily skin, you've come to the right place because this is how do you deal with oily skin? food, products, and make-up.

A Morning and Nighttime Skincare Routine for Oily Skin

What Causes Oily Skin?

I'm sure most of you already know the answer, but if you don't, let me tell you. To know what you are up against, you must first understand your skin. Oily skin is always known to have an extra shine to it, which some call greasy shine and others call natural highlight-like, and this shine is caused by overactive sebaceous glands.

These glands produce sebum, which is how your body keeps its skin moisturized and hydrated; you may be wondering, where is the problem with that? If you have an excess of sebum, you will have the oily skin that the majority of us have.

Other aspects of oily skin to consider include lifestyle, environmental triggers, and genetics. So, when dealing with oily skin, keep all of this in mind.

Fustany Talks: My Secrets for Taking Care of My Oily Skin Type

How To Apply Makeup To Oily Skin

For oily skin, you want a matte make-up look that will not cause your face to produce more oil or shine than it already does. So, these are a few steps to prepare your skin and take it into account when choosing a make-up product to apply to your face.

1. You are going to prepare your skin

Choose a cleanser that is suitable for your oily skin and contains salicylic acid.

Use a toner to close any open pores.

After that, you will moisturize your face with a cream or lotion.

If you're not sure how to apply your skincare products correctly, you can read more about it here: The Correct Order of Applying Skincare Products

2. For controlling sebum, a primer is an absolute must. It not only controls oil production and smoothes your skin, but it also acts as a glue to keep your makeup in place for long periods of time.

7 of the Best Makeup Primers to Try Depending on Your Skin Type

3. Choose a foundation that keeps your skin matte to avoid any grease on the skin you don't want.

Read these articles for more information on the best foundations for oily skin: How to Pick the Right Foundation for Oily Skin and Hacks You Need to Try

Take a Look at 7 of the Best Foundations for Oily Skin

4. Apply concealer to any redness or blemishes on your face that you do not want to be visible.

How to Choose and Apply the Right Concealer for Your Skin

5. Set with a powder to keep the oily skin matter and shine at bay for longer.

Learn more about setting powder by reading the following articles: Everything You Need to Know About Setting Powders

The 17 Best Setting Powders to Perfect and Set Your Makeup

6. The final step is to spray on setting spray to keep everything in place, but only a very thin layer.

Benefits of Setting Spray and Why You Need To Use It

What Are the Three Ingredients That Your Oily Skin Will Love?

1. Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) should be part of your daily routine

If you believe that the only way to get rid of excess oil is to strip your skin of all its natural oils, you are mistaken because you are causing more harm than good. In order to achieve your ideal skin, you must include Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) as a key component in your skincare regimen. It will help to clear out all of your clogged pores while also gently dissolving oil and dead skin. It's really that easy, and your skin will thank you.

If you're not sure what the difference between AHAs and BHAs is, you can read more about it here: What's the Difference between AHAs and BHAs for Your Skin?

2. Hyaluronic Acid Is Your Best Friend

It is a common misconception that if you moisturize oily skin, you will break out, which is not true. So, yes, you should hydrate your skin and look for hyaluronic acid-containing products. A product containing hyaluronic acid will keep water on the skin and deliver hydration deep into the lower layers of the epidermis without clogging your pores.

For optimal hydration, apply a hyaluronic acid-containing moisturizer to clean skin in the morning and evening, and you will notice a significant improvement in your skin.

Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum





Rhea Professional Hyaluronic Acid Serum









If you'd like to learn more about hyaluronic acid, check out this article: The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums, Moisturizers and How to Use Them

3. Oil-containing Products Are Not Your Enemy

Yes, you can fight oil with oil, but if you have oily skin, you should still use oil-based products. Using oil-based products helps to restore balance to the sebaceous glands, which are the source of the problem in the first place.

Check out these articles for more information on oils you can use on your face: Get to Know 15 Tea Tree Oil Benefits for the Skin

Nine Essential Oils and What They Do to Your Skin

Detox Masks Are Essential!

Oily skin is a magnet for dirt and other impurities, and in order to get rid of it all, you should deeply detoxify your face and then apply a mask to help suck the oils out and unclog your pores.

How are all of these things to be accomplished?

1. After washing your face, make sure to use a gentle cleanser that is gentle on your skin.

If you're not sure how to properly steam your face at home, you can read more about it here: Your Guide to Clean Clogged Pores Using Steam at Home

Our Beauty Guru Shares Her Secrets to the Ultimate at Home Steam Facial

2. You'll steam your face to open your pores; you can add a couple of drops of tea tree oil to the water to help your skin.

3. Next, choose a clay or charcoal mask to absorb all of the oil and any unwanted visitors on your skin.

There is a whole world of facial masks out there, but you can read more about it here:

Everything You Need To Know About Hydration Face Masks

8 Natural Homemade Skincare Remedies Using Green Tea

Consume Foods That Will Benefit Your Oily Skin Rather Than Make It Oilier

What you eat and drink can also have a big impact on your skin. It is best to consume foods that are beneficial to you rather than those that are harmful, such as:

Cucumber

Coconut water

Broccoli

Lemon

Banana

Dark chocolate

Oranges

Spinach

Avocados

Just as there are foods that are good for your oily skin, there are foods that are a no-no, such as:

Dairy Products

Caffeine

Added Sugar

Salty snacks

Final Thoughts..





I hope that after reading this, you have a better understanding of how to deal with your oily skin. You should be able to achieve the desired glow, but keep in mind that taking care of your skin requires you to consider what you eat as well as what you apply to your face. Not just one, but all of them.



Image Credits: Preview