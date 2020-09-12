Fustany Talks: My Secrets for Taking Care of My Oily Skin Type

New to 'Fustany Talks'? This is our latest series of articles where we have real conversations about topics that people are yet to open up about and discuss freely. Each of the Fustany Team members discusses it from their own personal experiences. Follow our #FustanyTalks for the latest content and join the conversation. You can also suggest our next topic here.

---

I still remember when I started taking care of my skin? I was in my teens and I was suffering from acne. I thought at the time that I would never be able to get rid of it, especially since I have oily skin. But over time I learned that skincare is important whether or not you have any issues. Our skin needs care, cleansing, moisturizing and pampering at times, and all this will help the skin stay radiant and the complexion clear and free of impurities.

Acne problem and skincare in my teens

Although I now have clear skin without any acne or pimples or I only get them before my period, in the past during my teenage years my skin was full of acne on my cheeks, forehead and chin area. It was one of the things that bothered me most, and affected how I felt about my appearance. That's why I decided to look for ways that can help me get rid of the acne, either by following natural skincare remedies or by going to a dermatologist.

In the beginning, when the acne started, I was focusing more on cleansing the skin really well and moisturizing it. And because I knew that it was not the only solution, I tried all the natural remedies that my mom recommended to help me get rid of the acne. I found the most effective ones were the honey lemon mask and yeast lemon mask, because they kill bacteria that could be present in the skin, causing the acne. But the actual solution for me was when I went to a doctor, who ended up treating my acne, and in my opinion this was the best solution. But there were also some habits that helped get rid of acne without leaving any scars behind during my teens..

1. Washing my face twice a day.

2. Apply a honey and lemon mask or yeast mask with lemon to cleanse and moisturize the skin.

3. Avoid touching the acne so that it doesn't leave a scar.

Minimizing the excess oil

At another stage, specifically from my early twenties up until now, I'm 28 years old, I started facing another problem, which is the accumulation of oils on the skin, especially when it's sunny. However, I found the perfect solution for that, which makes my skin wonderful and smoothe without excess oils.

1. I wash my face only at night and after coming back home after being outside, to get rid of any accumulated dirt and oils. I prefer to use water only when washing my face in the morning so that the skin doesn't dry out, because the oils secreted overnight maintain the moisture of the skin. I found that there are a lot of celebrities doing this routine to take care of their skin.

2. After washing my face I pass an ice cube containing a natural mint toner, which is sold in most natural stores. This step helps me close the pores, hydrate the skin, tighten it, and it's effective for reducing the excess oils.

My problem with blackheads and how I get rid of them

In fact, I tried many natural methods to help me get rid of blackheads. But it is important to know that you must be consistent in applying these remedies at least once a week to ensure results. As well as, exfolitating once a week.

Egg white blackhead mask

I tried the egg white mask for blackheads once, which was magically effective in removing them and tightening the skin. But it was hard for me to withstand the smell, so I stopped using it and tried another way to get rid of blackheads.

Green clay mask for blackheads

This is one of my favorite natural masks. I use it frequently or on weekends to pamper my skin and keep it clean.

1. I mix 2 Tbsp of green clay with a little water until it becomes doughy.

2. I apply the mask to the areas with blackheads or to the entire face, avoiding the eyes and mouth area.

3. I then leave the mask on to get dry for 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Then I wash my face with lukewarm water, and you'll notice its results to get rid of blackheads from the first time.

Disclaimer: This is what works for my skin type. That's doesn't mean it's going to work for everybody. If you have any skin conditions, you must cosult your dermatologist before trying anything on your face and always do a patch test first on your arm.

