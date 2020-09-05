Fustany Talks: My Secret Skincare Routine That I'll Never Stop Doing

New to 'Fustany Talks'? This is our latest series of articles where we have real conversations about topics that people are yet to open up about and discuss freely. Each of the Fustany Team members discusses it from their own personal experiences. Follow our #FustanyTalks for the latest content and join the conversation. You can also suggest our next topic here.

"Clear skin and a radiant face"... that's the most important thing for me. In fact, I cannot deny that I have always had clear skin from my teens until today. Maybe my only problem were some pimples that I get before my period and they tend to go away on their own. But recently, with my 27th birthday, my skin has started to suffer with some other issues, that might not be too big, but I'd rather take care of things now before they start to get worse. My main skin issue is dullness and dryness. I know all too well that the problem is rooted from the source, that is my body, because I am a person by nature who does not drink enough water. This has not only reflected on my skin, but on my health as well. So I decided to make a change and follow a completely different routine. And so I can consider this to be one of my skincare secrets that I have decided to reveal to you today.

In the beginning, I set a strict rule, which is to drink 2 liters of water a day. I know it's not enough, but it's a good way to start. Then with a little research about what suits my skin type, along with writing down my past experiences with some products, I decided to stop using any unnatural ingredients, no matter how good they are and how much people rave about them. This might sound a little strange, but the resulta were incredible for me. Here's my journey...

I explored a really good and famous skincare brand and bought the following; a gentle face scrub, aloe vera gel, reship oil, orange toner, oilve oil soap and a white clay mask. I went home, grabbed my phone and started laying down my next skincare routine...

1. 3 days a week: I do gentle exfoliation and the clay mask. I added a remider on my phoone so I wouldn't forget.

2. The strict daily routine: Immediately after waking up, cleanse my face with the olive oil soap, then apply the orange water toner, followed by 2 drops of rose oil. Repeating those same steps in at night.

3. During the day: I apply a small amount of Aloe Vera gel on my skin, which makes it feel fresh and soft.

As you can see it's a very simple routine, but I was able to see the results for myself after even the first week. After a month, even my mom began to notice a change in my skin. I cannot describe my happiness to you, my skin flipped 180 degrees. It became brighter and always fresh looknig, and I can feel it being hydrated from the inside out. Even the dull and tired look it had was gone. I guess what impressed me the most was the fact that everything I used was natural, because this is what I try to do with everything I use. I'm really scared of products that have chemicals.

I think this type of skincare routine can benefit a lot of people, here's why...

1. Olive oil soap is suitable for all skin types, even those with oily skin.

2. Rosehip oil works on evening the skin tone, is really moisturizing and also suitable for all types of skin. (Except if you're allergic to it, so make sure you do a patch test on a small part of arm first.)

3. Everyone can agree on the effectiveness and benefits of aloe vera gel when it comes to hydration and moisture for different skin types.

4. Orange toner nourish the skin and provide it with vitamin C.

5. Clay masks are great for exfoliation and fighting the effects of pollution and impurity build up on the skin. A white clay mask is also suitable for all skin types.

Now, I really don't steer away from this routine, which I have considered my secret for a while now. It might not be a secret anymore because I just shared it with you, but as you know it's very hard for us to keep our secrets, tips and tricks from you...

Disclaimer: This is what works for my skin type. That's doesn't mean it's going to work for everybody. If you have any skin conditions, you must cosult your dermatologist before trying anything on your face and always do a patch test first on your arm.

