How to Pick the Right Foundation for Oily Skin and Hacks You Need to Try

A lot of people struggle with knowing how to prevent oily face after applying makeup. It's actually all about the skin prep and finding the right foundation for oily skin. We're bringing you tips on how to choose the right foundation for oily skin, from what to look for, highly reviewed products and makeup hacks for oily skin.

Foundation problems for people with oily skin:

1. For a lot of people with oily skin, an oily t-zone is a major concern. Some spots are more oily than others and these are the ones that tend to get extra shiny throughout the day over the foundation.

2. If the foundation is not right for their skin, is applied incorrectly or is a heavily oil-based foundation, it can feel like it's sitting on skin and would transfer easily to their hands, phone and so on...

3. Longevity might also be an issue. The oiliness can take over the coverage and their base isn't as long lasting as they would want.

How to pick the right foundation for oily skin:

1. Opt for an oil-free liquid foundation preferably with a matte texture.

2. Powder foundation is also a good option if you have oily skin.

3. Look for the word velvet when shopping for a foundation. Velvet finishes in foundations tend to feel really nice and are considered matte, but still with a dewy finish, so it doesn't look too matte or unnatural.

Best foundations for oily skin:

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation













An iconic foundation loved by so many and great for oily skin. It's very long lasting, matte and waterproof. It also has really good coverage.

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation SPF 15

bareMinerals are really good with powders, they are one of the most loved brands for their amazing powders. This one is great for oily skin, it has such a nice finish, is incredibly highly reviewed, vegan and loved by so many people and so many different skin types.

Too Faced Born This Way Matte 24 Hour Foundation

The original Born This Way foundation is such a great foundation. So this matte version is exciting. It has really good coverage, is easy to blend and doesn't transfer easily. They also have 35 different shades.

A great drugstore option from L'Oreal. It's an oil free foundation and gives good coverage. People with oily skin love it for it stays on for a long time and stays matte.

We also have here more great foundations for oily skin, check them out.

How to apply foundation for oily skin and makeup hacks for oily skin:

1. Even though you might be inclined to not moisturize because you feel like it will make the skin more oily, it can actually help with the longevity of your foundation, how it looks and if you moisturize regularly, this can actually help with your skin's overall oiliness. The more moisture you give the skin, the less it feels the need to produce more oil.

2. Apply very thin layers of foundation instead of just one thick layer. A thick layers sits on the skin, can look too cakey and oily, and will transfer easily. Thin layers, each blended really well into the skin, will look more natural, feel better and last longer.

3. Setting spray is usually used in the end once your whole makeup look is done. However, try applying it between layers of foundation and after powder. It helps the makeup set better, and setting spray in general helps the makeup last longer, look better and more natural, because it almost gets rid of any extra cakey-ness.

4. Try lightly baking or setting your base with powder to absorb excess oil and help it stay matte and last longe. Don't forget to finish it off with setting spray or remove excess powdery look and make your base look more natural.

5. Throughout the day have blotting papers and a compact powder on hand to lightly top up any oiliness. Also, it is better to blot before applying the powder over oily spots or sweat.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @daniellemarcan