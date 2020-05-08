2
Fashion Header image friday fashion fits how to style lavender and yellow in different ways fustany ar

| by Mai Atef

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Lavender and Yellow Together

Lavender and yellow are really popular color trends for summer 2020, and most of us tend to wear them separately. But if you're looking for a more interesting color blocking look, lavender and yellow are one of the best color pairing outfits out there. So, today we'll try to convince and show you how to wear lavender and yellow together.

Your guide for the top and best summer 2020 fashion trends...


Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next..

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below for some more lavender and yellow outfit ideas...

How to wear lavender with mustard yellow

undefined

Mustard yellow has become really popular the last couple of years in fashion. You can pair a mustard clothing piece with lavender and it would look gorgeous. Like wearing mustard pants and a lavender blazer, or wearing a full lavender outfit with a mustard yellow coat on top.

The many ways you can wear yellow, right here.

How to wear lavender and bright yellow together

undefined

Bright popping shades are always a great choice for summer. They give such a beautiful and vibrant look to an outfit. Wearing lavender with bright yellow would be so fun, even for your morning casual outfits. A short dress and a cardigan would also look great. 

Yes! You can wear pink and yellow together and look incredibly chic.

How to wear lavender and pastel yellow

undefined

If you're a fan of wearing pastels together? You know lavender and pastel yellow are a great color match. Wearing pastel yellow with the soft shades of lavender gives such a youthful beautiful look.  One of our favorites is this lavender satin skirt  with a simple yellow top.

How to wear and mix pastels together.

Accessorizing with lavender and yellow

undefined

Who doesn't love an accessory that's a pop of color, especially in the summer.  If you're wearing a lavender dress, you can wear it with yellow shoes or with a yellow bag for a fun modern look. Also play around with your accessories and incorporate pieces that have both colors in them.

The best crossbody bags that are also affordable!


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Instagram: @hilde_elisa

Instagram: @hilde_elisa
pinterest

pinterest
Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Instagram: @chiaraobscura

Instagram: @chiaraobscura
Instagram: @stylesightworldwide

Instagram: @stylesightworldwide
Instagram: @thestyleograph

Instagram: @thestyleograph
Instagram: @no34style

Instagram: @no34style
Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Instagram: @aminamuaddi

Instagram: @aminamuaddi
Instagram: @no34style

Instagram: @no34style


