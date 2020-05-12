2
| by Farida Abdel Malek

For Your 20s: 7 of the Best and Most Popular Eye Creams on the Market

We've talked about the best eye creams for teenagers and now it's time for your 20s. Most girls in their 20s are looking for hydration, glow and to get rid of dark circles and puffiness. They also want something that's gentle, easy and not too harsh or irritating. So, we had a look online and picked some of the most highly reviews and popular eye creams that would be suitable for women their 20s...

Treat dry eyelids with 3 simple home remedies.

So here are 7 of the best eye creams for your 20s:

1. Glossier Bubble Wrap Eye Cream

undefined

When Glossier came out with this product, everyone was so excited/confused. Is it an eye cream? No, it's a lip cream. No wait, it's both?! It's a silky cream that hydrates both the eyes and lips, which are the face's 2 most delicate areas. It has Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, avocado oil and blueberry extract. 94% of trail subjects claimed their eye area felt more moisturized.

3 homemade remedies to get rid of dry chapped lips!

2. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Eye Cream

undefined

If your eyes are sensitive or you struggle with allergies, maybe give this one a go. It has a wonderful calming gel texture. It has shea butter and niacinamide. So it will smooth and soothe the skin. It's also paraben and fragrance free. The reviews on this product are very postive. 

3. Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller

undefined

Metal eye rollers can do wonders for puffy eyes, especially when they're infused with yummy eye creams. This is a great affordable product that beyond loved in the drugstore community. It has caffeine, mint and Vitamin C and it is a gel formula that helps with brightening. 

What about face rolling?

4. Khiel's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

undefined

The first eye cream I ever used and I stand by all the hype that is on this product. It's so incredibly moisturizing with ingredients like avocado oil, shea butter and beta carotene. It also helps with de-puffing and brightening under the eyes giving an amazing glow. 

Common skincare mistakes you need to start avoiding!

5. Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream

undefined

Another eye cream with avocado that is one of the 'Clean at Sephora' products is the Saturday Skin brightening eye cream. It has antioxidants and a peptide complex to help with maximum hydration and illumination. 

6. Clinique All About Eyes

undefined

I would consider this to be a classic, but maybe it's just because I consider anything Clinique to be a classic. I love this eye cream, it's simple, hydrating, gentle but does the job. It's also an award winning product and is good under makeup. You can use this morning and night, under and on the eye lids as well. 

7. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

undefined

A restorative eye cream packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It helps with dark circles, puffiness, elasticity and protection of the delicate skin in the eye area.  


Main Image Credits: Instagram @topshelfbeaute


Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, we'll answer you!




