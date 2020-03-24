For After 40: Smart Anti-Aging Methods That Are Not Botox or Fillers

We all want to keep our skin youthful for as long as possible, so we try to use things like collagen and anti-aging serums starting our 30's and then we start moving on to botox and filler injections. Some women prefer to avoid injections and try to find botox alternatives and simple anti-aging methods for wrinkles. So, today we're talking about face lifting methods and skincare treatments for wrinkles that are not botox and fillers for those of you who are looking for something a little different.

We also complied some of the best makeup tutorials for mature skin that give a youthful fresh look.

Anti-Wrinkle Patches





There are Wrinkle patches that are made to help reduce the appearance of fine lines. They are meant to hold your skin tight while you sleep, so when you wake up, your frown lines and wrinkles are tighter, smoother and less visible. However, they are more of a temporary and quick solution, but once you stop using them, things should go back to normal. There's the Dr. Jart + Focuspot Micro Tip Patch Line & Wrinkle Care, which has hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Or you can try the Facial Smoothies.

Face patches and stickers have been known to also work for acne when they're infused with things like salicylic acid.

Jade and Rose Quartz Facial Rollers





If you start using face rollers at an early age, you will see such a difference in how you skin ages. Face rolling stimulates blood flow, improves elasticity and helps lift and firm the skin. Some face rollers are made with precious stones like Jade and Rose Quartz, which is said to really help with anti-aging.

There are more types of facial rollers, you can read about them here.

Anti-Aging Facial Massages

Facialists swear by face massages. You can slow down your skin's aging and help reduce the formation of wrinkles by doing face exercises and facial massages regularly. You can use your hands or rollers to lift and tighten the skin using the techniques and movements in this face massage video tutorial here. Remember, the key is to regularly do this.

HIFU Skin Lifting Treatment

If you want to a more intense form of face lifting, but still without resorting to surgery or injections, there's the HIFU skin treatment. It helps tighten the skin in places like the under eye area, around the mouth and the fine lines around the face and neck. It is done by using an ultrasound machine that tightens the skin and stimulates collagen production.

Thermage Skin Tightening Treatment

Thermage Radio Frequency is one of the latest techniques for tightening the skin and helping with the reduction of wrinkles. It works by heating the collagen under the skin and stimulating the production of more collagen. It also helps with scarring. However, it is very expensive compared to laser treatments.





