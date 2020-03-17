For After 40: What Is the Difference Between Botox and Fillers?

The older we get the more we feel the need to invest more in our skin and take more time to take care of it. Every age has its own needs and so far, for women over 40, we've talked about how to make the skin more tight and plum and the makeup tips to make you look more youthful. Today we're discussing a huge topic when it comes to anti-aging and that is botox and fillers, the differences between them and what you need to know about each.

For women over 40, what is the difference between Botox and Facial Fillers?

The answer to this question cannot be summarized in just a few words, you first need to get to know them each, separately, along with their benefits and side effects, in order to differentiate between them.

What is Botox?

Botox is a protein substance made from botulinum toxin, which produced by a bacteria called Clostridium Botulinum which is the same bacteria that actually causes food poisoning. Although it's a toxic substance, when used correctly and with specified quantities, you get positive results. Botox injections prevent the nerves from secreting 'acetylcholine' and therefore preventing the muscle cells from contracting and so the muscles become less stiff.

When Botox is used in small quantities and under medical supervision, it helps reduce wrinkles (wrinkles appear because of the movement of the muscle a specific area, like around the mouth). Botox is also sometimes used for medical purposes like eyelid cramps, excessive sweating, and some bladder disorders.

The use of Botox for treating wrinkles

Botox is one of the common methods used in treating wrinkles, because its effects can last from 3 to 12 months, depending on the treatment plan your doctor makes. Botox injections are used in specific areas of the face, such as...

1. Frown lines

2. Eye wrinkles

3. Forehead wrinkles

4. Wrinkles around the mouth

Is there a specific age for starting Botox?

Although plastic surgeons did not specify a certain age for Botox, a lot of them have agreed that the sooner you start the better. Which means, starting to Botox before temporary wrinkles become permanent ones.

The benefits of Botox injections for wrinkles:

1. As we mentioned before, it is a safe and common method that has been used for years to treat or hide wrinkles.

2. Its effects last from of 3-12 months, but that depends on the plan set by your doctor, as well as the size and condition of the muscle that is being injected.

3. It helps prevent wrinkles from increasing with age.

The risks and side effects of Botox injections:

Normally the risks of Botox injections as minimal when it's done by a specialist, but sometimes there are temporary side effects...

1. Mild pain and swelling in the injected area for a few days.

2. A headache

3. Stomach irritation

4. Temporary weakness or paralysis in the muscles surrounding the area injected.

5. You should also keep in mind that botox could change your features and facial expressions, like when you smile for example, because of the fact that it stops the movement in the muscle.





What are facial fillers?

Facial Fillers are also a cosmetic procedure that is used reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, to restore the skin's youthfulness and firmness. It is a material that is injected under the surface of the skin to fill in the wrinkles. It's a good option for those looking to remove signs of aging, but without having to go through complicated face lifting procedures.

What are facial fillers made of?

Like we said, facial fillers are made from a material that is injected under the skin. They are mad from:

1. Hyaluronic Acid

2. Polyacrylamide Acid

3. Polylactic Acid

4. Calcium Hydroxyapatite

The benefits of facial fillers:

1. They lift the face and help with sagging.

2. Treating wrinkles

3. Plumping the lips and making them bigger

4. Treating pigmentation and scarring from acne

5. Lifting the cheeks

The risks and side effects of filler:

1. Fillers are not safe for those who take blood thinners.

2. Fillers are also not safe for those who take vitamin E tablets.

3. You can experience redness and itching in the injected area.

4. Bleeding and bruising occurs in the injected area.

5. There could be an allergic reaction in the injected area or any other area in the body.

6. In rare cases, damage could happen to the blood vessels.

7. Filler injections cannot be used when you have acne.

Which is better, Botox vs. fillers?

The truth is, it's kind of impossible to compare between Botox and fillers. You see, each of them has different functions and give different results. In fact, many doctors recommend using both in one session. But, if you are still looking for a comparison...

1. Botox works on paralyzing the muscles in the areas with wrinkles. While fillers fill the wrinkles and give them a smoother, more plump look because of its components.

2. The effects of Botox last 3 to 12 months, while fillers depend on the type of substances used, some of which can last for 12 months and others that can last up to 5 years.

3. Botox injections take approximately 10 minutes, while facial fillers take 15-60 seconds.

4. Botox takes approximately 5 days to recover and facial fillers take about 48 hours.

