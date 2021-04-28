3 Myths About Vitamin E You Probably Thought Were True

You know the saying, ‘Don’t forget to take your vitamins.’ There is a wide spread understanding that vitamins are good for you and the answer to all your problems. It keeps you healthy, boosts your immune system etc… However, did you know that vitamins have quite a few myths, and we’re here to debunk them for you. Starting off with Vitamin E, there is a lot of talk about vitamin E, and the certain effects it could have on your skin, but a lot of them are not true.

So, without further ado, 3 myths about Vitamin E that are not true..

Myth 1: Vitamin E reduces scarring.

It’s every woman’s dream to find a remedy that can get rid of scarring. It has been said that Vitamin E can reduce the appearance of scars. When looking for a lotion for your skin you don’t need to necessarily go for the one that ‘contains Vitamin E, as it might not make a difference in the appearance of scars. If you are looking for a way to get rid of scarring, how about choosing trying out natural remedies. Especially if you want to get rid of acne scars, green tea and honey mask might help out.

Myth 2: You should apply Vitamin E directly to your skin

It has been said if you use the oil from a Vitamin E supplement pill and apply it to the skin it will help get rid of any scars. According to studies, slathering Vitamin E on your skin actually causes more harm than good. It can make the scarring worse, cause a rash or just have no effect at all. According to studies, people with sensitive skin can have a bad reaction to topical Vitamin E. If your doctor does recommend you Vitamin E, it’s better to go for pills that you can swallow.

Myth 3: Vitamin E reduces stretch marks

It’s safe to say that stretch marks is something all women have, and frankly there is no shame in having them. All women get stretch marks, and the fact is, they can never really go away, but it is possible to make their appearance less noticeable. As we had mentioned above, applying pure Vitamin E to your stretch marks will not reduce their appearance. You can opt for an oil that does contain Vitamin E, among other oils and ingredients. For example, aloe vera gel is a great natural remedy you can use to reduce stretch marks. Turmeric is also known for its ability to moisturize the skin, and help reduce stretch marks.

Note: Before you decide to take Vitamin E supplements, make sure to consult with your doctor.

