Skincare Tips Before and After Workouts

You know what they say, a lady never sweats, she sparkles. While I would love to believe in such a glittery phrase, the fact is a woman needs to take care of her skin before and after workouts. While working on keeping your body toned and staying healthy, you don't want to ignore your skin and have breakouts. Here are a few tips you should take into consideration to take care of your skin before and after working out.

1. Don't apply makeup:

You can start by not applying makeup when you head out to a workout. It is going to melt and fade away eventually. So don't waste your makeup products, and don't let the products sink into your pores.

2. Never touch your face with your bare hands during a workout:

Avoid touching your face during a workout. I know it may be tempting, but use a clean towel instead, to prevent any dirt from reaching your face.

3. Protect your skin during the outdoors workout:

If you exercise outdoors, always apply sunscreen, but make sure you choose something fast absorbing and not oily. You don't need to get sun burnt or even a light red color when you workout.

4. Never wear a headband if you want a clear skin:

While it may seem that all the athletes are doing it, do not wear any headbands when you are working out. These items will trap the sweat and oil, leading to breakouts. If you need something to keep your hair in place, use the thin rubber headbands.

5. Water is key for a healthy skin:

Drink lots of water before and after your workout. You will be sweating, or should I say, sparkling a lot, and you need to keep your body dehydrated.

6. Be gentle on your skin after workouts:

After a workout, be careful not to scrub your skin or exfoliate too harshly.

7. Give extra love to your body using the right body wash:

Use a body wash that is infused with moisturizer. That way it will hydrate and nourish your skin.

8. Don't wait to get into the shower to wash your face after a workout:

Clean your face immediately after working out! Don't wait for the sweat to sink in and clog your pores with dirt.

9. Moisturizers are great after workouts:

If you have been exercising outdoors, you will need to give your body a little bit more attention after the shower. Use a good moisturizer to repair any damage, emphasize on your elbows and knees.