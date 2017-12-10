Why You Should Keep Your Skin Moisturized at All Times in Winter!

It's nice to finally to get ourselves tucked under warm blankets, drink some hot cocoa and watch Christmas movies, but do you know what's not? Having dry, dull and flaking skin in winter.

Unlike summer, winter's air is cool and dry, we take a lot of hot showers and we spend a lot of time in heated places, which also lacks humidity. All of the previous factors leave your skin dehydrated, dry, and dull, which is why we tend to apply more hydrating and moisturizing products at this time of the year.

A lot of people don't really know how they harm their skin in winter by not really giving it enough attention. Having oily or good skin doesn't mean that it can endure all the factors mentioned above. Thanks to advanced beauty technology, there's now a moisturizer for every skin type.

By keeping your skin moisturized at all times in winter:

- You protect your skin from early aging signs.

- You prolong its youthful looks time!

- You avoid having irritated and inflamed skin.

- You protect your skin from dangerous winter skin problems.

How to keep your skin moisturized all winter long?

- Drink a lot of water.

- Get to know your skin type, even consult a dermatologist if you want to be precise, and then pick a suitable moisturizer for your type.

- Always hydrate and moisturize your body after hot showers.

- If you're sitting in heated places for a long time, make sure you're drinking enough water.

- Use coconut oil to hydrate your skin in winter.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @nabilahkariem