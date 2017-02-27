Fashion Header image article main oscars 2017 all the expensive jewelry pieces celebrities wore on the red carpet

| by The Fustany Team

Oscars 2017: All the Expensive Jewelry Pieces Celebrities Wore on the Red Carpet

The Oscars 2017 red carpet is the perfect place to spot beautiful and expensive jewelry! It’s the time where the best jewelers of the world like Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., Mouawad and many more get to frost the celebrities attending the Oscars with the most beautiful diamonds and jewelries ever. Chrissy Teigen wore over-the-top diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz jewels that totally flattered her Zuhair Murad dress, and as for your favorite model Karlie Kloss, she was frosted with diamonds by Nirav Modi jewelry.  

Without any further explanation, scroll down to see these photos of the expensive jewelry pieces celebrities wore on the Oscars 2017 red carpet to match their over-the-top designer dresses!

For more Oscars 2017 red carpet coverage, click here.



Emma Roberts

Alicia Vikander

Karlie Kloss

Jessica Biel

Dakota Johnson

Chrissy Teigen

Charlize Theron

Kirsten Dunst

