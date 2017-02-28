All of Emma Watson's Beautiful Looks from 'Beauty and the Beast' Press Tour

The 'Beauty and the Beast' press tour is currently happening, and Emma Watson has been out and about! For that matter, the much beloved star-turned-activist launched a new Instagram account: @the_press_tour, which promotes sustainable fashion, and she uses it to post all her press tour eco-friendly looks.

Though the 'Beauty and the Beast' press tour just started, Emma Watson has been showcasing the prettiest ethical fashion outfits. But what does eco-friendly fashion really mean? It's when the environment is not harmed as the fashion product is being produced, for example, using vegan leather, organic cotton, recycled materials, etc.

Emma Watson's eco-friendly looks from the 'Beauty and the Beast' press tour have been really impressive. Just look at her wearing an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown handcrafted from left-over fabrics, and an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit made from organic silk and wool, among many other styles.

Want to see more? Just scroll down and browse through Emma Watson's ethical fashion looks.

Main Image Credits: Instagram: @the_press_tour