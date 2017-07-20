Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style celine dion main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Celine Dion Proves That Age Is Just a Number with a Fashion Makeover

It’s amazing to see Celine Dion come back to her glorious days. Celine Dion proves that age is truly just a number and that it is never too late to go through a full on fashion makeover.

Celine Dion came back to the scene with a brand-new style and wardrobe that is nothing less than dramatic and very chic, just like her. Celine Dion is not just a legendary singer, she’s also a fashion icon now.

So, if you’re 40 years old and above, then take a look at how she changed her style, and get inspired to make a change too, and embrace life.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You'll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists. 



Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion

