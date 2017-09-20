Let Amina Khalil Show You 8 Outfit Ideas for Day and Night Events

Amina Khalil is currently one of the most popular Egyptian stars. Women and young girls love her, and can certainly relate to her personal style. Amina Khalil knows how to shake up her daily outfits with simple touches, so I thought you'd like to get fashion inspiration from her. Scroll down to see how can you get ready for different day and nights events, and wear outfits just like Amina Khalil.

1. Let's start with the ultimate casual look. Whether you're heading to a long day at college or you're out to do some errands, this comfy outfit will save your day.

2. Meeting up with your girlfriends for lunch? See how Amina Khalil dressed up her casual look with layered necklaces; a simple touch that gave the outfit some flair.

3. Are you celebrating a family member's birthday, and going out for dinner? Go for a simple formal look, and get inspired by Amina Khalil's choices here.

4. Outdoor events are so popular nowadays, so if you got invited to a morning wedding then wear a ladylike lace dress just like Amina Khalil has done here.

5. Heading to work, and you're meeting up with your friends afterwards? Wear your favorite statement t-shirt and throw on a blazer that you can take off when you're heading out.

6. So you have an important work meeting and you want to look so crisp...go for culotte pants, a tailored blazer and a simple top. Formal, yet modern.

7. Don't know what to wear to your friend's engagement party? How about a sexy cocktail dress, it will make you look fancy and have you ready to party.

8. Is it your best friend's wedding? This calls for major dressing up! If you have a simple style, you'll like Amina Khalil's approach with evening wear, and here's an example...

Photo Credits: Instagram @aminakhalilofficial