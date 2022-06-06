20 Beautiful Dresses You Can Wear at Your Best Friend's Wedding

"What should I wear to my best friend's wedding?" That's a question that we ask ourselves all the time whenever one of our friends is about to get married. That's why we decided to help all the girls out there who are wondering! When it's your best friend's wedding, you'll surely want to wear a beautiful dress that flatters your body and be occasion-appropriate, right? So, here's a list of 20 evening dresses you can wear to your best friend's wedding.

Firstly, you need to consider the wedding venue and theme as you're looking for a dress to wear to your best friend's wedding. Oh, and you also need to know the style of the bride's wedding dress, so you don't upstage her if she's going for a simple bridal look.

Besides, you can consult your best friend (the bride) if she prefers to have you in a certain dress color. Most brides like their bridesmaids to wear unified colors or specific styles.



Now, are you ready to see some beautiful dresses? Just scroll down and get inspired to head to your best friend's wedding in style.

One Shoulder Dresses





If you like Greek-inspired dresses or one-shoulder gowns, you can choose any of these styles. Whether you like short or long dresses, you can choose one with a unique cut that flatters your body shape.



Slit-Cut Dresses









Image Credits: @karenwazen and nouraridaofficial

Are you looking for a daring, sexy look on your best friend’s wedding day, these are for you. Slit-cut dresses make you look effortlessly attractive and hot. Note that if you're going with white or any of its shade, it's best to consult the bride first and make sure she's okay with the choice of color.

Puff-Sleeved Dresses









Image credits: @joellemardinian and @passantshawky

Puff sleeves are so trendy this summer. So, if you want to look like a fashion icon, you can rock a puff-sleeved dress, be it short, long, or one shoulder. If you want to make your look stand out even more, choose a bright, daring color like hot pink, red, or orange.

Tulle Dresses









Image credits: @nouraridaofficial

Aside from being very trendy, elegant, and feminine, tulle dresses will surely help you cool off during this summer’s hottest days. Because tulle is versatile, you can choose whichever style that suits you.

For more ideas and styles, scroll down to check the photos in the gallery.

The rest of the photos' credit: Pinterest