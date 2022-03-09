We grow up knowing that the bride wears white and the groom wears a black tuxedo on their special day. However, if you believe that these old traditions are so 2007 and that the time has come to wear something you feel comfortable in and like in, you've come to the right place. I'll give you a few non-traditional wedding dress ideas to wear on your special day. People will remember you as either the bride who looked stunning in a non-white wedding gown or as the crazy bride who didn't wear white to her wedding, but the most important thing is that you feel confident in your choice. Here are 7 non-white wedding dresses you’ll want to wear on your big day.

Wedding Dress with Embroidered Flowers





Image Credits: Pineterst

Embroidery is one of those small details that adds a lot of glam to anything. If you want to add this glamorous touch, colorful embroidered flowers on a wedding dress will be perfect. You will have both a colorful dress thanks to the embroidery and a simple dress because you can go for a white or off-white dress as the base for the embroidery.

Image Credits: SA Weddings

Dip-dyed wedding dress will always be my favorite and would most likely be my choice for a wedding gown. If you like the tradition of wearing a white dress but want to add a touch of modernity to your wedding dress, a dip-dyed dress would be ideal. You can use bright colors or something more toned down. Simply choose your favorite color to give you the confidence boost you need on your special day.

A Wedding Gown in a Neutral Color Will Also Work

Image Credits: The Cut

If your wedding theme is minimal, you'll want something simple to match, and nothing beats a nude colored wedding gown if you don't want to wear a white dress. It's very simple and flattering on all skin tones. With this color, I believe a bold make-up look will complement the overall look very well!

A Purple Puffy Wedding Dress

Image Credits: Rock My Wedding

Yes, you can wear something other than white on your wedding day, and that is the entire point of the article. So, if you're looking for something out of the ordinary, a puffy purple dress is the way to go. You can choose any other color, but purple is a royal color, and who wouldn't want to feel like a queen on their wedding day?

An Ombre Wedding Dress

Image Credits: Brides

Your wedding gown can be made from a variety of fabrics and colors. I love the idea of combining different fabrics and colors, such as starting with a color and layering a lighter shade of the color until you reach the white color. Is it suitable for a wedding? In my humble opinion, you will be a very unique bride in such a gown.

A Wedding Gown in White With a Splash of Color

Image Credits: The Knot

If you've always wanted to wear a white gown but wanted to add a splash of color because you think a plain white gown is very boring, consider this dress idea. The top is colored (you can choose any of your favorite colors) and the bottom is plain white. I believe a wedding veil with the same concept will give you the perfect final look.

Wedding Dress in a Pastel Color

Image Credits: Watters

Why limit yourself to just one color when you can experiment with several? You can choose a wedding gown in a variety of pastel colors. It's colorful, but it's also subtle. The wedding veil can be any color that matches the dress. I believe this wedding gown concept is very unique and will make everyone say, "I wish I had a wedding gown like her!" However, only you, the bride, should wear pastel colors among the guests.

Main Image Credits: California Wedding Day