Breast Cancer
10 Beautiful Long-Sleeve Wedding Dresses

| by Salma Ihab

10 Beautiful Long-Sleeve Wedding Dresses

Wedding bells are ringing, and your wedding is just around the corner, the big day you've been dreaming about since you met your soon-to-be husband. You might be getting married in the winter and want a wedding gown with long sleeves, or you like the modest look, or you're a hijabi looking for a chic modest wedding gown. You've come to the right place because there are so many ideas in this article that you won't be able to choose from. So, here are 10 Beautiful Long-Sleeve Wedding Dresses for the soon-to-be bride.

1. A long-sleeved off-the-shoulder wedding dress


A long-sleeved off-the-shoulder wedding dress

Image Credits: BHLDN, Essense DesignsBhldn

So you want a long-sleeved dress but want to spice it up a little, so go for an off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves. Simply showing a little more skin and possibly wearing a statement necklace. There you have it, a flattering wedding dress that will undoubtedly make you feel like a princess on your special day.

2. Puffed sleeves wedding dress


Puffed sleeves wedding dress

Image Credits: Essense Designs PronoviasKleinfeld Bridal

If you're looking for a non-traditional wedding gown, a puffed sleeve wedding dress will give off the perfect vibe and is ideal for a bride with a pear body because it will create the perfect balance for her figure. 

3. A wedding gown with long sleeves that is simple and elegant


A simple longed sleeve wedding dress

Image Credits: PronoviasBHLDNPronovias

If the bride-to-be prefers a minimalist wedding gown, you can choose one with a classic long-sleeved style. Choose a gown with padded shoulders to add volume to your gown. A slit is another option for adding movement to your gown.

4. A wedding gown with sheer sleeves


A wedding gown with sheer sleeves

Image Credits:Kleinfeld BridalPronoviasKleinfeld Bridal

A sheer sleeved dress is similar to a peek-a-boo dress; it's like wearing a sweetheart cut dress while still wearing a sleeved dress. It's a great combination if you want to wear something that doesn't reveal too much skin but also does, do you understand what I mean?

5. A boho-inspired wedding dress


A boho-inspired wedding dress

Image Credits: PronoviasBHLDN, Kleinfeld Bridal

A Boho-inspired wedding dress is ideal for an earthy, free-spirited bride. With a full lace overlay or bits and pieces of lace.

6. A bell-sleeved wedding dress


A bell-sleeved wedding dress

Image Credits: Etsy, Essense DesignsEssense Designs

For your special day, a bell-sleeved wedding gown, also known as flared sleeves, will be a perfect choice. It's an eye-catching choice for brides with a daring sense of style for any type of wedding. It was once worn by royalty and nobility during the Medieval Era. Knowing this will make you feel more like royalty on your special day.

7. A short wedding dress with long sleeves 


A short wedding dress with long sleeves

Image Credits: Kleinfeld BridalDana Harel Design, Pronovias

If you want to be remembered as the bride who wore something unexpected on your wedding day, wear something unusual and one-of-a-kind. Consider wearing a short dress or one with slits to show off your legs and it still has long sleeves. This isn't your typical wedding gown, but it's perfect for the bride who wants to stand out on her wedding day.

8. A sleek or simple wedding dress with sleeves


simple wedding dress with sleeves

Image Credits: Kleinfeld Bridal, Pronovias, Pronovias

A simple design with no revealing cuts can be worn by a hijabi bride. It's a very simple style that looks very elegant because of its simplicity. And if there are any cuts or the neckline is too wide, you can simply change the design to fit your hijab. 

9. Long-sleeved wedding dress with a simple front and a party in the back


Long-sleeved wedding dress with a simple front and a party in the back

Image Credits: BHLDNKleinfeld BridalPronovias

This type of design is simple from the front and party from the back; it's a sexy style of wedding gown that will undoubtedly look great on you. The only thing you need to worry about is how you'll pose to show your back. Maybe a side pose?

10. The "what is she wearing?" long-sleeved wedding dress 


One shoulder sleeve wedding dress

Image Credits: Kleinfeld Bridal, Kelinfeld Bridal, Kleinfeld Bridal

Last but not least, this is for the daring brides who want something out of the ordinary, but it still has long sleeves with a twist. You can wear one shoulder sleeve and show a little skin on the other. Alternatively, chiffon layered sleeves will provide a very nice movement while dancing. And you can go with a design like a Strapless sculpted neckline with puffed detachable sleeves, it's sleeved but not a sleeve situation. so you can wear it at the start of a wedding and then take it off in the middle as if you had two looks.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @ashistudio


Get the ultimate bridal inspiration and wedding day tips by checking out our Weddings section here.


