2
Winter 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories how to style evening shoulder bags mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Shoulder Bags With Evening Wear

I never buy clutches. Why? I really don't know why, considering I love how they look. I guess I just get lazy and would rather invest in something I'll wear as often as possible. And so this leads me to often reach out for shoulder bags and crossbody bags for my evening wear looks. And they work really well, it's all about your choice, how you carry it and bring the look together. So, let's see a couple of ideas and styling tips for evening shoulder bags

9 Accessorizing Rules You Totally Should Break!

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Scroll down to see more evening shoulder bag ideas...

Black leather shoulder bag 

how to style evening shoulder bags

You can't go wrong with a black leather bag, especially if it's a chic one like these. Don't got for something too big and it's better if it has some gold and silver details for an added touch of glamour.

7 Really Cool Mini Bag Designs to Pick From While Shopping

Gold details

evening shoulder bags

How to Break in Your New Shoes

If your bag has a gold chain and gold details, it will look so great with warm toned dresses or outfits. Also try to accessories with gold jewelry so the look can come together really nicely.

Balance with sparkle 

how to style evening shoulder bags

7 of the Top Spring/Summer Fashion Trends in 2021

If your dress is sparkly for a muted bag, like this classic satin baguette. But if your dress or look is simple and muted, you can take it to the next level with a great shoulder bag full of detail and sparkle. 

How to hold a crossbody bag for evening wear

evening shoulder bags

Friday Fashion Fits: 26 Backpack Outfit Ideas and How to Style Them

You can definitely wear your crossbody bag on your shoulder for an evening look. However, for those looking for a more unique look or you want to hold your bag more like a clutch for the evening, you can hold the chains like you see here or you can even wrap it around your fingers. 

Matching your bag to your look

how to style evening shoulder bags

Matching a bag to an outfit is often seen as outdated, but when done right it can look really great, interesting and chic. If you don't want to match things too much, like with the material itself, you can wear a bag that has colors of the same essence as your look. 

Main Image Credits: The Viva Luxury


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


how to style evening shoulder bags

IMAXTREE/vincenzogrillo.com Via PopSugar

IMAXTREE/vincenzogrillo.com Via PopSugar
how to style evening shoulder bags

Thevivaluxury.com

Thevivaluxury.com
how to style evening shoulder bags

Themaniavision.com

Themaniavision.com
how to style evening shoulder bags

Styledumonde.com

Styledumonde.com
how to style evening shoulder bags

Theimpression.com Via Pinterest

Theimpression.com Via Pinterest
how to style evening shoulder bags

Emily Malan Via Fashionista.com

Emily Malan Via Fashionista.com
how to style evening shoulder bags

Getty Images Via Zimbio.com

Getty Images Via Zimbio.com
how to style evening shoulder bags

Vogue.de Via Pinterest

Vogue.de Via Pinterest
how to style evening shoulder bags

Etoile-luxuryvintage.com Via Pinterest

Etoile-luxuryvintage.com Via Pinterest
how to style evening shoulder bags

Haute-edition.com

Haute-edition.com
how to style evening shoulder bags

IMAXTREE / Matteo Volta/www.matteovolta.com Via PopSugar

IMAXTREE / Matteo Volta/www.matteovolta.com Via PopSugar
how to style evening shoulder bags

Vogue.ru Via Pinterest

Vogue.ru Via Pinterest


You might also like




Tags: Bags  Crossbody bags  Dior bags  Handbags  Leather handbags  Evening dresses  Evening wear  Night wear  Wedding guests  Glamour  Friday fashion fits  Street style  Style ideas  Style tips 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑