7 of the Top Spring/Summer Fashion Trends in 2021

Every year, we share with you the season's latest fashion trends. Spring is just around the corner and so it's the perfect time to start talking about the spring/summer 2021 fashion trends. We didn't want to overwhelm you with so much information, so we kept it short and straight to the point with some of the coolest and standout 2021 trends in fashion for spring and summer. Let's take a look.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery to see the spring/summer 2021 fashion trends on the runway...

The Top Color Trends in Fashion for 2021

Spring and summer fashion trends in 2021:

Stripes are back!

Today stripes are making a strong comeback. Horizontal, vertical, suits, dresses, shirts, skirts, everything. Enjoy stripes and get creative this season with how you style them.

Five Sexy Lingerie Trends Every Woman Must Try Out

Active wear takes over spring/summer 2021 trends

As you know, over the past couple of years, sportswear became no longer restricted to the gym and working out. Everyone loves wearing them out and about and styling cool, statement athleisure outfits. You can even style activewear with chic pants or a lace top.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Pink and Brown Together

Micro and mini skirts are a big highlight this spring and summer

If you like short skirts, then you'll be happy to see many options in stores very soon because they're in for spring/summer 2021. They're sexy, feminine and are extremely fun to wear and style.

Cut-outs trend for spring/summer 2021

The cut-out trend has taken over everything this year, from dresses to blouses and even sleeves. Designers made sure to showcase it in really different ways this year. It's an addition that gives a very interesting touch to any piece and we love it.

How to Prevent Your Accessories From Tarnish and Discoloration

Patterned and floral dresses for spring/summer 2021

Patterns and prints are really popular with dresses this year, especially with florals which came in the form of both patterns and really cool prints. They give such a nice boost of vibrancy and a great welcome to spring.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Comfy but Still Sexy Outfits

Shoe trends in spring/summer 2021

This year wasn't too different than before. Slippers and slides are really popular in all different styles, from faux fur ones to braided designs.

Chic flip flops and thong sandals were also very popular, some with even 5 toe placements. They also came in heels, glamorous, interesting designs and were even worn with tights.

How to Break in Your New Shoes

Of course, the Spring Summer 2021 trends are not just limited to those we mentioned, there are many more. These are just some of the standout highlights. We also want to always remind you to try things out and choose what you love and feel confident in, it's never a must to follow all the trends. Just play around, have fun and wear what you love!

Images Credits: Vogue UK