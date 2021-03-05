2
Winter 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image friday fashion fits clashing prints and how to style it fustany ar main image

| by Mai Atef

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Clashing Prints Together

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Wearing clashing prints together is not easy. It can easily look a little off and so we tend to stay away from it or wear similar patterns together. However when mixing patterns is done right it can look absolutely exceptional. So, let's break fashion rules and see how to wear different patterns together and style clashing prints

These Jeans Tips Are a Game Changer for Petites

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery to see more outfit ideas for mixing patterns...

A multi-printed piece

mixing patterns outfits

1 clothing piece that has a mix of different colored prints or patterns are really cool and popular. You can wear them with neutrals to keep things simple or try clashing them with different prints, but something that goes with a lot oof things like stripes. Or you can pair them with something  of  a different print but same color palette.

How to Break in Your New Shoes

Wearing different floral patterns together

mixing patterns outfits

You have to try out mixing different floral pieces together. To make things easier go for patterns and pieces of the same colors. You can also try adding animal prints for a more daring but cool look.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Comfy but Still Sexy Outfits

Styling different animal prints together

mixing patterns outfits

All of these are inspired by nature and so they can go so well together, even if they're different colors. It's all about adding some balance with other plain pieces in the outfit and rocking it with. confidence. You can wear a clashing print look like this casually or more formally, as you can see here. It depends on how you accessorize.

Five Sexy Lingerie Trends Every Woman Must Try Out

Go for plaid and stripes

mixing patterns outfits

Sure, we see plaid and stripes a lot around us, but have you ever thought of wearing them together? Fashion bloggers love this unique look. Just try to keep it no more than 3 different patterned pieces together and accessorize with neutral colors, so it's easier to style.

9 Accessorizing Rules You Totally Should Break!

Mixing printed accessories with printed clothes

undefined

If you're not really interested in going too bold you can create the clash in print with your accessories instead 2 clothing pieces, like with your boots or tights. Just try to keep the prints in line with each other, whether with their general style or color palette. 


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Instagram: @thestyleograph
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @farah_alhady

Instagram: @farah_alhady
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Instagram: @thestyleograph
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @cgstreetstyle

Instagram: @cgstreetstyle
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @cgstreetstyle

Instagram: @cgstreetstyle
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @cgstreetstyle

Instagram: @cgstreetstyle
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @cgstreetstyle

Instagram: @cgstreetstyle
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @chiaraobscura

Instagram: @chiaraobscura
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @chiaraobscura

Instagram: @chiaraobscura
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @no34style

Instagram: @no34style
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @chiaraobscura

Instagram: @chiaraobscura
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @no34style

Instagram: @no34style
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom

Instagram: @thestylestalkercom
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @emilisindlev

Instagram: @emilisindlev
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight

Instagram: @stylesightspotlight
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar
how to wear clashing prints

Instagram: @fusunlindner

Instagram: @fusunlindner


You might also like




Tags: Animal prints  Print  Prints  Patterns  Floral fashion  Leopard  Friday fashion fits  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Fashion tips  Style tips  Style ideas  Boots  Accessories  How to wear 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑