Fashion Header image friday fashion fits ideas for comfy but sexy outfits fustany main image

| by Jasmine Kamal

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Comfy but Still Sexy Outfits

Who said looking sexy should comprise your comfort. These days, especially, we're all looking for comfort even when we want to dress up. If you're looking for hot casual outfit ideas and comfy but sexy outfits, here are some styling tips to help you nail this look. 

Five Sexy Lingerie Trends Every Woman Must Try Out

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery to see more comfy sexy outfit ideas...

Styling tips to keep in mind:

1. Have confidence in yourself, body and look, this is what will really make you feel really sexy.

2. Always put your comfort first. If you're irritated and not comfortable, you won't feel sexy or enjoy your time. Comfort translates onto the look.

How to Wear Belts With Knitwear

3. Know the your body type  so you can style the pieces you want to wear perfectly for you, highlighting the beauty of your body.

4. Go for the colors that make you feel the sexiest and flatter you the most. Don't forget the jewelry as well!

5. Take a picture of yourself with the outfit, trying it on first, so you can see how it looks and compare it with other options. 

Adidas and Beyonce Join Hands Again to Bring Us ICY PARK

How to wear a comfy but sexy outfit:

Lace and satin camisole tops for a relaxed yet sexy look

hot casual outfit ideas

I bought a lace top years ago, but never knew how to wear it, and so I thought it was a mistake, and unnecessary in my wardrobe. Today, I consider it a staple. I can wear it under a blazer, with jeans and shoes or under a cardigan. The same goes for satin tops, especially if it has lace at the chest area. 

9 Accessorizing Rules You Totally Should Break!

Corsets are really sexy

hot casual outfit ideas

Since corsets have been back in fashion, so many bloggers are wearing them casually and giving us so much inspiration. It's an effortless yet sexy and sophisticated piece. You can wear it with a chic blazer or even alone, with jeans for an easy going look.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Pink and Brown Together

The satin dress and blazer look

hot outfit ideas 

The satin dress is a really feminine and sexy but comfy piece. It looks exceptional with a blazer  and you can style it up or down depending on your choice in footwear; sneakers or heels? 

10 Ways to Wear Crop Tops in Winter

Simple additions to a white shirt

hot casual outfit ideas 

The classic white shirt is one of the most subtly sexy clothing items out there, especially when it's styled right. Adding the simplest touches to it can the outfit look really sexy, while staying effortless. A leather skirt is a great option. Leather shorts as well would be amazing or any statement sexy bottoms you have lying around. You can also leave one shoulder off like Hailey Bieber's look here. You can leave a couple of buttons open and accessorize with layered necklaces. Also a red lip always looks stunning with a white shirt like this.

The Top Color Trends in Fashion for 2021


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Daninoce.com.br

Daninoce.com.br
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Shopstyle.com

Shopstyle.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Wattpad.com

Wattpad.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

12thtribe.com

12thtribe.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Etsy.com

Etsy.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Viroutendencia.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Etsy.com

Etsy.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Missguidedus.com

Missguidedus.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Guitamoda.com

Guitamoda.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

etsy.com

etsy.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Tag-walk.com

Tag-walk.com
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Dailymail.co.uk

Dailymail.co.uk
Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Comfy but sexy outfit ideas

Instagram: @AshleyOlivia


