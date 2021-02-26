Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Comfy but Still Sexy Outfits

Who said looking sexy should comprise your comfort. These days, especially, we're all looking for comfort even when we want to dress up. If you're looking for hot casual outfit ideas and comfy but sexy outfits, here are some styling tips to help you nail this look.

Styling tips to keep in mind:

1. Have confidence in yourself, body and look, this is what will really make you feel really sexy.

2. Always put your comfort first. If you're irritated and not comfortable, you won't feel sexy or enjoy your time. Comfort translates onto the look.

3. Know the your body type so you can style the pieces you want to wear perfectly for you, highlighting the beauty of your body.

4. Go for the colors that make you feel the sexiest and flatter you the most. Don't forget the jewelry as well!

5. Take a picture of yourself with the outfit, trying it on first, so you can see how it looks and compare it with other options.

How to wear a comfy but sexy outfit:

Lace and satin camisole tops for a relaxed yet sexy look

I bought a lace top years ago, but never knew how to wear it, and so I thought it was a mistake, and unnecessary in my wardrobe. Today, I consider it a staple. I can wear it under a blazer, with jeans and shoes or under a cardigan. The same goes for satin tops, especially if it has lace at the chest area.

Corsets are really sexy

Since corsets have been back in fashion, so many bloggers are wearing them casually and giving us so much inspiration. It's an effortless yet sexy and sophisticated piece. You can wear it with a chic blazer or even alone, with jeans for an easy going look.

The satin dress and blazer look

The satin dress is a really feminine and sexy but comfy piece. It looks exceptional with a blazer and you can style it up or down depending on your choice in footwear; sneakers or heels?

Simple additions to a white shirt

The classic white shirt is one of the most subtly sexy clothing items out there, especially when it's styled right. Adding the simplest touches to it can the outfit look really sexy, while staying effortless. A leather skirt is a great option. Leather shorts as well would be amazing or any statement sexy bottoms you have lying around. You can also leave one shoulder off like Hailey Bieber's look here. You can leave a couple of buttons open and accessorize with layered necklaces. Also a red lip always looks stunning with a white shirt like this.

