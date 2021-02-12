Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Knit Pants for Your Body Shape

Knit pants is one of the latest trends this winter 2021 for their comfort and effortlessly cool look. However, a lot of people aren't sure about getting a pair, not knowing. which fit or style would suit their body shape best. So, with your choice this week we thought we'd highlight how to wear knit pants and how to style knit pants for your body shape.

How to Know What Your Body Shape Is

How to choose knit pants according to your body shape









Thankfully there are a lot of different options and styles of knit pants to suit different tastes, styles and body types. There are fitted ones, wide legged, flared and a couple of other designs. We especially love the ones that come in the style of culotte pants. So let's see how you can. find the one you'll love the most on your body shape.

Pear Body Shape

If you have wider hips, flared knit pants would look great on you and they can be more fitted around the thighs to hug the curves of your body.

Apple Body Shape

Loose or wide knit pants would look great on you. So would culotte shaped ones.

Rectangle Body Shape

Most knit pants designs would be great for you, especially because they add definition to the body.

Inverted Triangle Body Shape

Flared knitted pants would be a great option. They would add good balance to the look.

Hourglass Body Shape

Figure hugging knit pants or flared ones would be awesome for you.

Knit pants outfit ideas for a sporty morning look









If you like to wear casual, sporty and comfy outfits, you can try knit pants this time instead of the usual sweatpants to change things up. Pair a same colored top and pants for a cool monochrome look, and chic but easy going outfit, with sneakers, perfect for a morning errands look.

How to wear fitted knit pants

Tight knitwear is awesome and you can wear it in more than one way. Fashion bloggers love wearing these pants with a fitted sweater in the same color for a modern monochrome look. You can add a shirt underneath to make it more chic and interesting. You can also take things further and instead wear a crop top over your sweater like this outfit on the right.

How to style wide legged knit pants

Do not hesitate to try wearing wide legged knit pants with an oversized top, sweater or blazer. It's such a cool look and can be well balanced with sneakers or even cool boots. This is also great for hijabis looking for modest ways to style this piece.